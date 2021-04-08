Marc Byers, Former General Manager of Motown Records Joins Technology Company, AMP Global, as Strategic Advisor. Marc Byers will be responsible for identifying, and creating innovative partnerships in both Hollywood and emerging markets. Tweet this

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Marc Byers to the AMP Global team and have him share his deep insight, creativity and conviction with us," said Founder & CEO Derrick Ashong. "Marc Byers brings a unique prowess in understanding youth audiences, trends and culture. His joining the team will help AMP Global grow our connections to world-class creatives, and culturally relevant content, fulfilling our mission of turning culture into currency, by amplifying and rewarding youth audiences."

"I am honored to join the AMP Global team where I can lend my relationships and innovation toward new opportunities in the US and beyond," remarked Marc Byers. "This is a movement, and Africa is rich with talent and growth for the future of entertainment and technology. TBTM wants to build that bridge for global creative communities. We plan to stay forward-thinking in terms of how entertainment, technology, content and innovation shift the paradigm to power youth audiences across the globe."

About AMP Global

AMP Global is revolutionizing the Telecom and Media industries by empowering fans to earn mobile data for discovering and amplifying great content. Its Take Back the Mic (TBTM) app is the premiere interactive rewards platform for the fastest-growing media segment on earth — youth in emerging markets. Watch all 5 episodes of "The Mic: Africa" Season 1 and download the Take Back the Mic app at www.takebackthemic.com.

