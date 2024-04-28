Marc Dubrick and Lisa Becharas Win St. Anthony's Triathlon

Two Athletes From Boulder Top the Podium

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Dubrick and Lisa Becharas are bringing victories home to Boulder, Colorado, after winning their first St. Anthony's Triathlon along St. Petersburg's scenic downtown waterfront. The winners, who are teammates on The Real Triathlon Squad, raced a talented pro field of Olympians and Ironman competitors on a blustery day that resulted in a shortened swim.

Dubrick completed the 750m swim, 40K bike and 10K run in 1:34:33 to lead the men, while Becharas crossed the tape in 1:46:40 to top the women. As she crossed the finish line, she got hugs from her teammate Dubrick and her parents who were in attendance.

Chase McQueen, a rising star who is hoping to qualify for the Olympics this summer, finished second among the men in 1:36:04 and Nicholas Quenet was third in 1:36:08.

"I love this course," said Dubrick, who won the 2023 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco, California. "I wanted to push the run hard because I knew the crowd would be out there to carry me home. The community support here is just tremendous."

For the women, Becharas won her first professional race today. Becharas, who has multiple top 10 finishes in Ironman 70.3 races, had the fastest bike split and took third place at the St. Anthony's Triathlon last year. Rounding out the podium, Vittoria Lopes finished in second place in 1:46:51, and Kate Curran came in third in 1:47:02.

The Olympic-distance event has a reputation throughout the racing community as an essential race for any triathlon resume. This year's race also was designated the 2024 Florida State Championship Race by USA Triathlon. Last year, the Olympic-distance Triathlon earned a spot as one of the Top 10 triathlons in the country from USA Today, a national media publication.

In the Sprint Triathlon (750m swim, 20K bike, 5K run), the top three women were Emily Knopfle (1:06:54), Avalyn Thompson (1:09:35) and Tory Ragsdale (1:10:28). The top three male finishers were Alcides De Quesada (1:00:00), Wills Gill (1:00:47) and Brent Moody (1:02:09).

The Olympic- and Sprint-distance triathlons and the Meek & Mighty Triathlon, which took place on Saturday, April 27, were named to lists of top U.S. races this year. Nearly 3,000 amateur and professional athletes participated in the races.

"We had an excellent field, exceptional sponsors and, of course, the absolute best fans and volunteers who supported this incredible event," said Triathlon Director and Race Manager Patrick McGee.

Dates for next year's 42nd St. Anthony's Triathlon will be announced soon. Registration for the 2025 event will open later this year.

