Marc Fisher LTD And Vogue Host Holiday Capsule Collection Launch Party With Red Carpet Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer

As a fixture in the fashion industry and on the red carpet, Elizabeth Sulcer is stylist to an expanding list of fashion industry clients that includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Sanders, Josephine Skriver, and Olivia Culpo. She is renowned for her ability to set today's trends and continues to create legendary street style and red carpet moments as well as iconic campaigns and covers.

The Marc Fisher LTD x Elizabeth Sulcer holiday collection highlights Sulcer's 90s downtown glam aesthetic, with a collection of four boots including GINNIE, a pointed toe tall boot with a stiletto heel, in snow leopard and black; GRESHA, a tall pointed toe boot with rhinestone buckle and stiletto heel that comes in red suede, black suede, and black leather; as well as FIFI, a pointed toe cuffed bootie with a stiletto heel, in zebra print and ivory leather. The YANILA, a monk strap low bootie with buckle and zipper detail, in snow leopard and black leather, is available exclusively at the Nordstrom.com and Nordstrom's new flagship store in NYC.

Elizabeth Sulcer on her inspiration for the collection and why she partnered with Marc Fisher LTD: "I've always dreamed of designing a shoe collection and I'm so excited to collaborate with Marc Fisher LTD, an influencer favorite. As a stylist, I love holiday dressing—it's a time of year that is so much fun, there are tons of occasions to dress for and more is more. This collection is a mix of '90s inspired silhouettes with a twist—they make a major statement—in red, zebra, ivory and leopard, they're the kind of shoes to build an entire season of looks around."

Elizabeth Sulcer on her motivation: "I have always been very creative and live through my work, so for me, there is a constant cycle between creation and collaboration. I am motivated by creating something lasting and timeless in my work - challenging myself with new projects and pushing my aesthetic to the next level."

Elizabeth Sulcer on her aesthetic: "My style is really a mix of two aesthetics: European glamour and 90s downtown NYC. I love to mix high-end designer pieces with denim, cool streetwear and vintage items. I love a menswear vibe for daytime, and extreme Old Hollywood elegance at night."

Marc Fisher on why he chose to work with Elizabeth Sulcer: "As a stylist to nearly every modern fashion icon trending right now, I have long admired Elizabeth Sulcer's work. I am thrilled to collaborate with her on Marc Fisher LTD's first design collaboration that highlights her downtown cool aesthetic and infuses a moment of glamour for holiday 2019."

ABOUT MARC FISHER LTD

A favorite of influencers across the globe, Marc Fisher LTD footwear exudes effortless, fashion-forward style. Marc Fisher LTD is designed for real women with personal style. From day to night, the possibilities are endless. The Elizabeth Sulcer x Marc Fisher LTD capsule collection retails from $225-$399 on MarcFisherFootwear.com, Revolve.com, and select department stores such as Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

ABOUT ELIZABETH SULCER

Elizabeth Sulcer studied design at Rhode Island School of Design and was an apprentice in London to designer Alexander McQueen. She regularly styles the industry's top fashion tastemakers and works with brands such as Bulgari, L'Oreal, Tiffany's, Redken and Victoria's Secret. Her editorial work can be seen in Vogue Italia and Numero Paris, among others.

SOURCE Marc Fisher LTD