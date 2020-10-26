Marc Ganzi, CEO of Colony Capital, Announced as a Keynote at The Connected Virtual Tech Event November 16th 2020

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Gen Media and The Connected Virtual Tech Event announced that wireless industry visionary Marc Ganzi will keynote at the Connected Virtual Tech Event on November 16th and 17th 2020. Ganzi currently serves as CEO of Colony Capital, Inc. and Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Colony. The event is being held in conjunction with The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and the Proptech Challenge.

Ganzi will join Rich Berliner, CEO of Fifth Gen Media, and will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing the real estate sector as it seeks to solve critical issues facing property ownership today. Ganzi will offer his insights as a digital real estate expert and they will also discuss the intersection between digital and physical real estate.

"The crossover between the digital and physical real estate worlds will only continue to grow, and as new wireless technologies such as CBRS and 5G rollout, real estate operators must understand how to successfully integrate these into their business models," said Ganzi.

The Connected Virtual Tech Event is a one-of-a-kind event and the Third in the Connected Virtual Tech Event Series is focused on exploring the challenges and opportunities facing Commercial Real Estate owners and the Enterprise. With the recent rollout of CBRS, Private LTE, Wi-Fi6, and the constant headlines around 5G, the choice of solutions and how they're funded is anything but clear. There are over 5 million commercial properties across the US and in the era where the availability of high-performance connectivity increasingly influences spend and lease behavior, less than 10% of these buildings have any kind of reliable wireless solution. This landscape is presenting new challenges while also introducing an opportunity for those that are informed and prepared.

About Marc Ganzi

Marc C. Ganzi is President and Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital, Inc. Prior to becoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital & Chief Executive Officer of Digital Colony, Mr. Ganzi founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Digital Bridge Holdings, a leading global investor and owner of mobile and internet infrastructure that was acquired by Colony Capital in July 2019 as part of Colony's transformation to become the premier platform for digital infrastructure and real estate investment. At the time of the acquisition, Digital Bridge managed nearly $15.0 billion of global digital infrastructure assets, directly and through Digital Colony Partners. In conjunction with the acquisition, Mr. Ganzi became CEO-Elect of Colony Capital.

Prior to Digital Bridge, Mr. Ganzi founded Global Tower Partners ("GTP") in 2003, which grew to become one of the largest privately-owned tower companies in the U.S. under his leadership before being acquired by American Tower Corporation in 2013 for $4.8 billion. At GTP, Mr. Ganzi executed a series of strategic acquisitions, build-to-suit agreements with wireless carriers and financings in the credit markets.

Mr. Ganzi has served on the boards of corporations, including Apex Site Management, Global Tower Partners, Olympus Outdoor Media, Mexico Tower Partners, Vertical Bridge, DataBank, Vantage Data Centers, Andean Telecom Partners, ExteNet Systems and Zayo Group.

Mr. Ganzi received a B.S. from the Wharton School of Business in 1993. He was a Board Member of the Wireless Infrastructure Association from 2008 to 2017 and served as Chairman from 2009 to 2011. He is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization, the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee of the Federal Communications Commission, and he currently serves on the board of the Aspen Valley Ski Club.

ABOUT FIFTH GEN MEDIA

Fifth Gen Media is a full-service digital media company and the publisher of Connected Real Estate Magazine which is published in print and digital formats each quarter. The company's mission is to help educate the Real Estate community about the changing technology landscape regarding wireless, Proptech, connectivity, technology, cybersecurity and much more. This is done with their magazine as well as webinars, white papers, face to face introductions, video interviews, etc. Fifth Gen Media also publishes a weekly newsletter which covers important news and information on what Real Estate leaders need to know to stay current on vital trends to their business. With billions of dollars being poured into Proptech investments by the industry, it is imperative that the industry stay current and educated. Fifth Gen Media is an important part of the ecosystem for this knowledge. For news, updates and information, follow the event on Twitter at @ConnectedREmag.

About the Connected Virtual Tech Events

The third edition of Connected Virtual Tech Event is slated to be a two day virtual trade show and conference using a new interactive platform that delivers the closest experience to a live event. All attendees will create a personal avatar to virtually navigate the show and interact with other attendees, sponsors, speakers, and exhibitors. It delivers a unique and immersive educational and networking environment! The event is being held in conjunction with REBNY (The Real Estate Board of New York) and the Proptech Challenge, which will add a significant number of new attendees to the event. The Connected Virtual Tech Event will be filled with insightful panels, tons of valuable content, and the ability to meet and network with real estate and technology leaders.



