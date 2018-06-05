Marc Jacobs Introduces the New Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch

In keeping with the spirit of Marc Jacobs, the smartwatch blends design and accessibility. A polished case surrounds a stunning 1.19-inch AMOLED display – with an ambient sensor to enhance battery life – that is juxtaposed with a silicone strap, making it super versatile, from workday to working out. A variety of customizable watch faces – from digital to retro to quirky – further enhance the individuality and expressive qualities that Marc Jacobs customers have come to love.

The touchscreen smartwatches are available in three styles: a gold-tone case with a white silicone strap; a rose gold-tone case with a taupe silicone strap; and a black case with a black silicone strap. The Riley touchscreen smartwatch is compatible with both iOS® and Android™ phones, powered with the Wear OS by Google™ smartwatch platform, and equipped with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 processor. The smartwatch connects to your phone via Bluetooth technology and offers user-friendly notifications and messaging, downloadable third-party apps, and help from your Google Assistant. The Marc Jacobs Riley touchscreen smartwatch also offers the following features:

KEEP IN TOUCH: Receive important calls, texts and other alerts directly to your wrist.

Receive important calls, texts and other alerts directly to your wrist. EXPRESS YOURSELF: Change the dials based on your mood, outfit or event with a variety of customizable watch faces — over 1,000 combinations are available.

Change the dials based on your mood, outfit or event with a variety of customizable watch faces — over 1,000 combinations are available. LISTEN UP: Take control of your favorite tracks right from the watch with easy access to your music library.

Take control of your favorite tracks right from the watch with easy access to your music library. STAY ACTIVE: Keep track of your on-the-go life with Google Fit – it tracks your daily activity, calories burned, and distance traveled so you can stay on top of your goals.

Keep track of your on-the-go life with Google Fit – it tracks your daily activity, calories burned, and distance traveled so you can stay on top of your goals. BE IN THE KNOW : Call up your Google Assistant by pressing the crown or saying "Hey Google;" ask about the weather, set a reminder for an upcoming event, or open an app.

: Call up your Google Assistant by pressing the crown or saying "Hey Google;" ask about the weather, set a reminder for an upcoming event, or open an app. CONNECT: Download third-party apps through the on-watch Google Play™ Store.

Download third-party apps through the on-watch Google Play™ Store. WIRELESS CHARGING: A magnetic wireless puck charges your touchscreen smartwatch in three hours and keeps it charged for up to 24 hours (based on usage).

The launch of the new watches will be supported by an advertising campaign shot by renowned photographer Theo Wenner and styled by Elissa Santisi. Images from the campaign capture the versatility of the luxury smartwatch in the lives of Marc Jacobs' urban customers. Models include well known pop culture icons including former "Terrace House: Aloha State" cast member Lauren Tsai, actor/models Lucas Bin and Vivienne Rohner, and breakout star Bria Vinaite.

About Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs continues to shape the boundaries of American fashion. The indefinable characteristics of his namesake label are the result of a unique, frank and brilliantly outspoken perspective. Marc continues to explore the beauty in the unexpected and convey the luxury that exists in the everyday. The company's core value is the belief that we are each the star of our own movie, and through the ritual of fashion, makeup and fragrance, we can define our individuality and personality. Marc Jacobs continues to offer fashion and accessories through a broad spectrum of accessibility without compromising design.

