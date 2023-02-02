Marc Jennings Joins HFA Architects & Engineers as VP of Logistics

Industrial expert and licensed architect takes charge of HFA's growing industrial and logistics programs.

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Jennings, an architect with extensive experience in construction and development, has joined HFA Architects & Engineers as Vice President of Logistics.

The industrial-sector expert leads HFA's Fort Worth studio and spearheads growth of the company's industrial and logistics programs, which include electrical, refrigeration, fire-protection, civil engineering and architectural work on automated distribution and microfulfillment centers for top retailers.

Marc Jennings

"It's a time of extraordinary demand and evolution in the industrial sector, and Marc is already diving into our portfolio with a view toward identifying growth opportunities and finding new ways to serve our clients," said HFA COO Ryan Ray. "We're excited to watch him take our industrial and logistics programs to the next level."

Jennings most recently served as JLL's VP of Projects, which allowed him to join the leadership group responsible for the firm's multi-site teams, from time to time collaborating with architects and engineers from HFA.

"One of the primary reasons I was excited about a move to HFA is because of the company culture," Jennings said. "I am looking forward to promoting a people-first culture by mentoring, empowering, encouraging and monitoring the progress of those I serve and support."

A graduate of the University of Texas-Arlington, Jennings has 25 years of experience in architecture, construction and development, primarily in Dallas/Fort Worth. He is a licensed architect in Texas.

His managerial experience includes leading a large team responsible for a restaurant chain's $370 million remodel program and managing more than 30 retail and industrial remodels across Texas and Oklahoma during a three-year period, with minimal downtime to operations.

Jennings says he is looking forward to collaborating with HFA teams on retail, grocery, c-store, multi-family and office projects, in addition to his managerial and business-development roles on the industrial side.

Culturally, Ray noted, Jennings is a strong fit for HFA. "Not only does Marc bring a strong industry background, but what stood out to us is the alignment in how he views how we can best lead both our people and our clients," he said.

"I'm an empathetic problem solver at heart," Jennings said. "I love to build and maintain lasting client partnerships by putting myself in their shoes, always keeping their best interests at the forefront of my solutions-based approach to design and development."

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE HFA Architects & Engineers