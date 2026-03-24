Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. Receives Interior Design Magazine's 2026 "Top 100 Giants" Award; 1st in Residential

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has received the prestigious honor of being included in Interior Design Magazine's 2026 "Top 100 Giants" for the 27th year in a row. Marc-Michaels ranks as the 43rd largest interior design firm overall and the number 1 residential interior design firm.

Marc-Michaels Receives Interior Design Magazine's 2026 "Top 100 Giants" Award

Each year, Interior Design publishes its list of Interior Design industry Giants. This annual list is one of the most anticipated and revered in the design industry. It seeks to identify the most impactful design firms, and our inclusion is a remarkable testament to the design excellence that defines our firm.

While the magazine was expecting more volatility across the board, what emerged instead was resilience. Firms maintained momentum, fees hit record highs, and project pipelines stayed robust even as Giants navigated ongoing sector shifts and staffing adjustments. The industry proved it could weather external pressures without the dramatic swings many anticipated. And while 2026 will likely be no less uncertain, hopefully it's comforting that stability—and adaptability—is the big takeaway.

Interior Design features a wide variety of interior design projects, the newest products available, industry related news and more. This is the magazine for the interior design professional marketplace; Interior Design offers the most editorial pages of any publication in the field.

At Marc-Michaels, we believe in creating extraordinary spaces. From luxury interiors to personalized customer service, our deeply personal approach and attention to detail ensures that every project - no matter the scale or location - reflects our clients' unique vision. Visit marc-michaels.com to learn more.

SOURCE Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc.