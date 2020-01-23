Marc Ponchione Joins Debevoise as Partner in the Investment Management Group

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today that Marc Ponchione has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Investment Management Group. Mr. Ponchione will focus his practice on advising financial services firms on various regulatory, compliance and transactional issues arising in the asset management industry.

With almost two decades of experience, Mr. Ponchione represents asset managers, sponsors and issuers on a broad range of regulatory and transactional issues affecting asset managers, funds, financial product sponsors and other market participants inside and outside the United States. He regularly advises clients on issues under the federal securities laws, including the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as well as various other regulations affecting investment managers, funds and financial product sponsors.

"As our global funds practice continues to achieve record-breaking growth, our clients' needs are becoming increasingly diverse and there is a growing demand for high quality and sophisticated regulatory advice," said David Schwartz, Chair of the Investment Management Group. "Marc's arrival broadens our capabilities in this area, furthering our reputation for providing high quality, commercial, market-aware and creative advice."

"Adding Marc to the practice expands the capabilities offered by our regulatory team to our clients," said Ken Berman, a Washington, D.C.-based partner and member of the Investment Management Group. "Marc's background and experience strongly complement our existing capabilities, and we look forward to him working alongside our leading asset management enforcement and compliance team led by White Collar & Regulatory Defense Group partners Robert Kaplan and Julie Riewe, and other practice areas at the firm."

Presiding Partner Michael Blair added, "Marc brings extensive experience handling a broad range of complex regulatory matters for clients in the asset management industry. His addition to our Investment Management Group demonstrates our unwavering commitment to meeting the full breadth of our clients' needs across the private equity and fund lifecycles."

Mr. Ponchione said, "Throughout my career, I have admired Debevoise's unrivaled understanding of the asset management industry which, coupled with the firm's experience in the broader international network, positions the firm to take on the most challenging and interesting representations. I look forward to working with the Debevoise team in Washington, D.C., New York and globally on behalf of our clients."

Throughout his career, Mr. Ponchione has written extensively on investment management best practices and issues for various legal and business publications. Prior to his arrival at Debevoise, Mr. Ponchione was a partner at an international law firm. Earlier in his career from 2001 to 2006, he served as senior counsel at the Securities and Exchange Commission (Division of Investment Management), and from 2006 to 2012 was an associate in at a New York law firm. He received his B.A. from Marietta College in 1996 and his J.D. from the Duquesne University School of Law in 1999.

Debevoise is a recognized leader in the private funds industry, having advised sponsors of, or investors in, more than 2,800 private investment funds with committed capital of well over $3 trillion. Guided by a driving commitment to client service, the firm's Investment Management Group advises a global roster of fund sponsors and institutional investors across all major investment strategies, covering organization and economic arrangements for sponsors, fund formation, downstream transactions, exits, firm and fund restructurings, buy-side work, secondaries and wind downs. Clients choose Debevoise for its mastery of the private funds market, its exceptional service and its focus on creative solutions. The team's collaborative approach engages the firm's entire range of talent and capabilities, creating a significant competitive advantage in anticipating and responding to market forces.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We deliver effective solutions to our clients' most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a distinctively collaborative approach.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP