Marc Rebillet to Headline JAMBALOO Music Prize

Public voting opens for June 6 Longhorn Ballroom celebration

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight years after his first public performance in a Deep Ellum parking lot, Dallas native Marc Rebillet will return home to headline the JAMBALOO Music Prize Celebration on June 6 at the historic Longhorn Ballroom. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Amplified Minds and the Advisory Board for Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Rebillet, globally known as "Loop Daddy," has built an international following with more than 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and over 127 million views. He has released three studio albums and performed at major festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Lollapalooza, along with sold-out headline dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Radio City Music Hall.

Rebillet performed his first-ever show on November 4, 2017 at a BrainDead Brewing festival in Deep Ellum. Just three months later, in February 2018, he began a weekly Thursday residency at The Common Table in Uptown Dallas — one of his earliest recurring stages before relocating to New York and launching an international touring career.

A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Rebillet's June 6 return represents a full-circle moment — pairing a globally recognized Dallas artist with a hometown stage while directly reinvesting in the arts institution that helped shape him.

Unlike a traditional tour stop, the event centers around the JAMBALOO Music Prize — a community-driven award recognizing the best full-length album released by a Dallas–Fort Worth artist in the previous calendar year.

The JAMBALOO Music Prize

The annual Prize is determined through a weighted combination of public voting and a panel of respected local critics, programmers, and music industry professionals. The inaugural award includes a $20,000 cash prize and the opportunity to record a professionally produced single with four-time Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer Tre Nagella at Luminous Sound, along with additional promotional and industry support.

Three finalists will perform at the June 6 celebration, with the winner revealed live on stage before Rebillet's headlining set. Public voting and charity reservations opened March 10 at https://jambaloo.live/vote

"This is exactly the kind of full-circle moment JAMBALOO was built to create," said Joe Morrison, Attorney at Mullen & Mullen Injury Law and JAMBALOO Co-Founder. "When a community invests in its music ecosystem — its schools, its venues, its artists — that investment compounds over time. Marc's return to headline and reinvest in Dallas is a powerful example of that cycle in action."

Building on Festival Momentum

The announcement follows the conclusion of JAMBALOO's second annual festival, which wrapped February 15, 2026. Launched in 2025, the event grew significantly in its second year — drawing 8,200 attendees (up 43% year over year), expanding from four to 15 venues, generating an estimated $5 million in economic impact, and raising more than $30,000 for local arts and nonprofit partners.

What began as a festival has since expanded into a year-round initiative supporting artists, independent venues, and arts education. The June 6 Music Prize Celebration represents the next phase of that growth.

About JAMBALOO

Founded in 2025, JAMBALOO is a Dallas–Fort Worth-based music initiative dedicated to strengthening the North Texas music ecosystem through festivals, competitive artist awards, venue support programs, and direct investment in arts education. JAMBALOO programs are produced with support from partners including Mullen & Mullen Injury Law, Amplified Minds, the Dallas Music Office, the Fort Worth Music Office, KXT, WFAA, Do214, Josey Records, Prekindle, Longhorn Ballroom, Luminous Sound and numerous regional cultural partners.

