Marc Swirsky Joins EquipNet, Inc. as Managing Director, Industrial

CANTON, Mass., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EquipNet, Inc., a member of the 3S Circular Network, welcomes Marc Swirsky as the Managing Director of the organization's industrial business. Swirsky joins as a tenured and experienced professional, known in the manufacturing industry for his expertise in industrial capital equipment auctions and liquidations.

With a distinguished career spanning multiple continents, Swirsky has sourced, secured, and managed over 1,000 auctions and capital equipment projects. In addition, he played a pivotal role in the start-up operations of one of the largest industrial liquidation firms in the United States and was the co-founder of a multi-million dollar used equipment sales, auction, and appraisal company.

"Our entire team is elated to welcome Marc Swirsky as the new Industrial Managing Director," said Roger Gallo, EquipNet's President & CEO. "Marc's extensive experience and proven leadership in the industrial auction and liquidation space are invaluable assets." Gallo continued by saying, "We are confident that his expertise will significantly contribute to our growth and strengthen our commitment to providing sellers with sustainable solutions to manage their surplus equipment, allowing them to contribute to the circular economy."

With a track record of developing operations, project management, and quality assurance models, Swirsky's leadership is set to enhance EquipNet's capabilities and drive its continued success of connecting sellers with prospective buyers in the industrial industries.

About EquipNet, Inc.

EquipNet is a leading provider of proactive asset management solutions and services to leading corporations in the pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, industrial, and consumer packaged goods industries. EquipNet's vision is to revolutionize the way companies manage their surplus assets by maximizing financial returns and minimizing the risks associated with idle capital assets. If you have surplus you are looking to sell or are looking for pre-owned equipment at an affordable price, visit us at www.equipnet.com.

