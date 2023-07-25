Marc Tropp of Eastern Union Secures $8.85 Million in Financing Toward Acquisition of Baltimore-Area Office Building

News provided by

Eastern Union

25 Jul, 2023, 09:18 ET

Citywide Properties Purchases 80,046-Square-Foot White Marsh Professional Center in Nottingham, MD

BETHESDA, Md., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Tropp, a senior managing director with Eastern Union, has arranged $8,850,000 in financing for Baltimore-based CityWide Properties toward its acquisition of the White Marsh Professional Center, an 80,046-square-foot office complex at 7923 Honeygo Boulevard in Nottingham, MD.

The purchase price for the property, situated about 15 miles northeast of Baltimore in Baltimore County's White Marsh area, was $11.8 million.

Continue Reading
Marc Tropp, a senior managing director in the Bethesda, MD office of Eastern Union, secured $8,850,000 in mortgage financing toward Baltimore-based CityWide Properties' acquisition of an 80,046-square-foot office building in Nottingham, MD.
Marc Tropp, a senior managing director in the Bethesda, MD office of Eastern Union, secured $8,850,000 in mortgage financing toward Baltimore-based CityWide Properties' acquisition of an 80,046-square-foot office building in Nottingham, MD.
Steve Verstandig, president of CityWide Properties of Baltimore, has acquired the White Marsh Professional Center, an 80,046-square-foot office building in Nottingham, MD. The purchase price was $11.8 million.
Steve Verstandig, president of CityWide Properties of Baltimore, has acquired the White Marsh Professional Center, an 80,046-square-foot office building in Nottingham, MD. The purchase price was $11.8 million.

Eastern Union, based in New York, is one of America's largest providers of commercial mortgage brokerage and capital markets advisory services. Mr. Tropp, together with senior managing director David Merkin, oversee the firm's Mid-Atlantic Region office in Bethesda, MD.

The 42-unit White Marsh Professional Center comprises three, two-story, multi-tenant office buildings along with 318 parking spaces. Situated on more than six acres of land, it was built in 1984, with improvements added in 1985 and 1988. The property, which houses both office and retail tenants, benefits from its location on the periphery of the White Marsh Mall as well as its proximity to Interstate 95.

Founded by Steve Verstandig in 2001, CityWide Properties is a real estate investment and management company that presently owns 81 properties in nine states. The company's total portfolio represents more than 2.25 million square feet of space under ownership and management. CityWide Properties specializes in value-add assets that have been impacted by vacancies or mismanagement.   

"In today's credit environment, securing financing for office properties can often pose challenges," said Mr. Tropp. "But when the transaction involves a well-located asset and an accomplished, reputable owner, banks will step forward."

"The White Marsh market is one of the fastest-growing commercial markets in Baltimore," said Mr. Verstandig, president of CityWide Properties. "New tenants include a medical spa, a dentist, and a counseling center. We're planning major renovations at the property."

Mr. Tropp secured a five-year mortgage with an interest rate fixed at 5.95­­ percent. The financing allows for one year of interest-only payments. With an amortization period of 25 years, the transaction carries a 75-percent loan-to-value ratio. The lender was not identified.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

The company's Mid-Atlantic Region office, led by Marc Tropp and David Merkin, is located in Bethesda, MD.

Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.     

Media contact:
Steve Vitoff
Eastern Union
516 652 0785
[email protected]com

SOURCE Eastern Union

Also from this source

Eastern Union Arranges $62,250,000 Construction Loan for a 105,000-Square-Foot, Mixed-use Development in the Heart of Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Eastern Union Secures $14,747,000 to Refinance Two Multifamily Properties in Mobile, AL Representing a Total of 334 Units

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.