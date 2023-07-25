Marc Tropp of Eastern Union Secures $8.85 Million in Financing Toward Acquisition of Baltimore-Area Office Building

Citywide Properties Purchases 80,046-Square-Foot White Marsh Professional Center in Nottingham, MD

BETHESDA, Md., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Tropp, a senior managing director with Eastern Union, has arranged $8,850,000 in financing for Baltimore-based CityWide Properties toward its acquisition of the White Marsh Professional Center, an 80,046-square-foot office complex at 7923 Honeygo Boulevard in Nottingham, MD.

The purchase price for the property, situated about 15 miles northeast of Baltimore in Baltimore County's White Marsh area, was $11.8 million.

Eastern Union, based in New York, is one of America's largest providers of commercial mortgage brokerage and capital markets advisory services. Mr. Tropp, together with senior managing director David Merkin, oversee the firm's Mid-Atlantic Region office in Bethesda, MD.

The 42-unit White Marsh Professional Center comprises three, two-story, multi-tenant office buildings along with 318 parking spaces. Situated on more than six acres of land, it was built in 1984, with improvements added in 1985 and 1988. The property, which houses both office and retail tenants, benefits from its location on the periphery of the White Marsh Mall as well as its proximity to Interstate 95.

Founded by Steve Verstandig in 2001, CityWide Properties is a real estate investment and management company that presently owns 81 properties in nine states. The company's total portfolio represents more than 2.25 million square feet of space under ownership and management. CityWide Properties specializes in value-add assets that have been impacted by vacancies or mismanagement.

"In today's credit environment, securing financing for office properties can often pose challenges," said Mr. Tropp. "But when the transaction involves a well-located asset and an accomplished, reputable owner, banks will step forward."

"The White Marsh market is one of the fastest-growing commercial markets in Baltimore," said Mr. Verstandig, president of CityWide Properties. "New tenants include a medical spa, a dentist, and a counseling center. We're planning major renovations at the property."

Mr. Tropp secured a five-year mortgage with an interest rate fixed at 5.95­­ percent. The financing allows for one year of interest-only payments. With an amortization period of 25 years, the transaction carries a 75-percent loan-to-value ratio. The lender was not identified.

