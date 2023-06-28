Marc Whitehead & Associates Proudly Announces Its First-ever Partners

HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the promotion of Anthony Vessel and Britney McDonald as Partners at Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law, LLP. These highly accomplished attorneys have obtained excellent results for our clients and show tremendous passion for the law. Their roles as partners became effective as of March 2023.

Attorney Anthony Vessel Attorney Britney McDonald

Anthony Vessel began working at Marc Whitehead & Associates while still a law student and serving as a law clerk. Since passing the Bar on November 2, 2012, he has served the firm as an associate attorney and certified mediator. Anthony remembers the early days. "At the time, I was the only associate attorney, where founding partner Marc Whitehead and I did everything." Anthony currently manages the Social Security Department while maintaining a full docket of disability insurance claims and Veterans' disability compensation cases.

"We serve disabled Americans and Veterans who have been wrongfully denied the benefits they are due," Anthony explains. "The people they've trusted have let them down." He believes their collective focus on core values sets the firm apart. "As a team, we work hard to see that everyone in the firm experiences and shares values of teamwork, health, and happiness, with a view to becoming the most professional disability law firm in the country."

Anthony's commitment to the firm and all it stands for runs deep. "I've been with the firm for 12 years now, working hard to help grow the business. To be among the first partners in the firm is an honor. I'm excited about what we can do now as partners, together."

Britney McDonald joined Marc Whitehead & Associates in 2015. She quickly became involved with claims and appeals concerning long-term disability insurance, Social Security disability, and Veterans disability benefits.

"I came on with three years' experience into a big role. The firm was growing, and Anthony showed me the ropes," recalls Britney. "I've grown as a woman, attorney, and mother within the walls of this firm. When I've brought my two children into the office, everyone here – and I mean everyone – has extended a helping hand. I am extremely fortunate to work in such a stable, balanced place where my colleagues are so supportive."

Britney heads the disability insurance department, focused on fighting for the rights of disabled individuals who were unjustly denied benefits by insurance companies. Having grown up in a medical family, Britney appreciates having a close relationship with her clients' doctors. "I come from a family of physicians," says Britney. "If I did not become an attorney, I would have become a physician to help those with disabilities. Yet as an attorney, I do the next best thing by working alongside my clients' treating physicians. This helps me put clients in the best position to win."

Our warmest congratulations to Anthony and Britney! The outstanding contributions of these two new partners have played a pivotal role in how we are able to protect and serve our clients. Both attorneys have extensive litigation and appellate experience, with a genuine understanding of and dedication to the needs of their clients and the laws that protect them.

Based in Houston, Texas, Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law, LLP is a national disability law firm representing individuals with disabilities who can no longer work and were improperly denied disability benefits. The firm specializes in claimants' insurance & ERISA litigation, Social Security Disability law, Veterans' disability compensation, personal injury litigation, and commercial litigation.

SOURCE Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law, LLP