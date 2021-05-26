Marc Willard Joins Validic Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic® , provider of the industry's premier platform and solutions to orchestrate personal health data, today announced that former Humana executive Marc Willard has joined Validic's Board of Directors. Willard's background includes three decades of experience founding healthcare technology companies and leading digital transformation for health plans and health systems. Willard's appointment informs how Validic is further developing its strategy and offerings for the next wave of leading health insurers and systems.

In his most recent role, Willard was responsible for leading Humana's digital health innovation and partnerships, including consumer engagement, digital solutions for providers, virtual care delivery and remote patient monitoring. Previously, he founded an interoperability and health information exchange company later sold to Humana. As well, Willard founded a Humana subsidiary focused on population health and wellness technologies for value-based care organizations.

"I am proud to be joining Drew and the world-class team at Validic," said Willard. "In my experience, health plans that use digital health data and tools at scale are driving considerable growth in member retention and member satisfaction. First-hand, I can tell you Validic is a strong partner for value-based care organizations and health plans aiming to grow investments and outcomes with digital health and virtual care. I look forward to continuing my work in digital transformation with the Validic team, helping healthcare further unify and enhance the member experience."

Validic, with its integrable and scalable digital health solutions, is serving the industry's growing need for technology that offers best-in-class user experiences and machine learning capabilities. Supporting seven of the 10 largest U.S. insurers and some of the most prominent integrated delivery networks (IDNs), Validic has helped leading payer and value-based care organizations launch, grow and scale their condition management, population health and personalized wellness programs. The company now powers the largest centralized remote patient monitoring program in the country and supports over 5M active connected lives .

"We are excited to have Marc join the Validic team bringing his deep expertise from healthcare and technology to our Board. As an accomplished tech founder and seasoned healthcare executive, he offers a unique perspective on the evolving roles and needs of payers and providers," said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic. "Marc's appointment to our Board solidifies our investment in and commitment to this space and value-based care initiatives."

"For nearly a decade, Validic has demonstrated leadership in scale with a platform-first approach to wellness, pop health, and condition management programs. Going forward, we will continue to create and offer solutions that drive further value and improved outcomes for our clients and their members," said Schiller.

Willard and Validic have previously collaborated as part of Validic's support on Humana's Go365® wellness and rewards program . Willard and Schiller also served together on the Consumer Technology Association's Health Division Board, a committee that Schiller now chairs. During their time on the committee, the two helped define standards for the industry around virtual care, activity and physiological data, consumer health and home-use medical devices, and more.

About Marc Willard

Marc Willard is an accomplished technology entrepreneur, senior executive and business leader, with over three decades of experience establishing and leading venture-backed companies and holding senior roles in public organizations. With a keen focus on digital transformation and technology, Marc has solved complex problems across the early consumer and commercial digital imaging segment, the ".com" early internet collaboration and e-procurement space and was a pioneer at the dawn of digital health in the USA healthcare industry.

In 1989, Marc founded his first company, ColourPass Ltd, a European leader in digital imaging. He successfully sold ColourPass in 1997 to San Jose based RasterGraphix Inc. In 2006, he founded Certify Data Systems Inc, a leader in provider-based health information exchange and interoperability. He sold Certify to Humana, Inc. in 2012.

In 2014, Marc founded Transcend Insights Inc (TI), a well-funded and new subsidiary of Humana, focused on developing cloud-first population health and wellness technologies to manage value-based care providers and members. In 2019, after successfully scaling TI, he accepted the role of Senior Vice President of Product & Experience, joining Humana's senior leadership team.

Today, Marc serves as an operating advisor at Nautic, sits on the Consumer Technology Association's Health Division Board and regularly presents at the World Congress, World Economic Forum, HIMSS and CES.

About Validic

Since 2010, Validic has helped healthcare organizations access and operationalize personal health data for virtual engagement and remote monitoring programs. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiency and health outcomes by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, such as the Electronic Health Record (EHR) or patient application. With Validic's newest product launch, the company offers a standalone web-application for remote patient monitoring and a member-facing mobile application that require no integration.

Providing solutions for healthcare organizations globally, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, and more, Validic has amassed an industry-leading reputation for superior, seamless technology and best-in-class support. Most recently, Validic was awarded the Customer Value Leadership Award in Remote Patient Monitoring from Frost & Sullivan and the Best Overall Connected Health Solution from MedTech Breakthrough. The Validic solution is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management.

Learn more about Validic at https://validic.com/ and follow Validic on Twitter at @validic.

