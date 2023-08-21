Marcella Named America's Fastest-Growing Fashion Brand By The 2023 Inc. 5000

News provided by

Marcella

21 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

With 8445% Revenue Growth from 2019 to 2022, Marcella Ranks No. 47, Overall, Among The U.S.' Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcella, a mission-driven, ethical and sustainable designer fashion brand, has been ranked as the #1 fastest-growing fashion brand in the U.S. on the newly announced 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious data-driven ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Achieving 8,445% growth from 2019 to 2022 with minimal outside capital, Marcella also ranked on the list as America's #5 fastest-growing consumer products company and as America's #47 fastest-growing company, overall. Moreover, Marcella ranked as the #1 fastest-growing company in Massachusetts (where it is headquartered) for the past three years.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Siyana and Andy Huszar, Marcella's "minimalism with an edge" clothing, shoes and accessories are designed in New York and handcrafted in Europe. Core to the brand's DNA is a commitment to advancing women and girls across the brand's every aspect (design, production approach, sustainability, and social impact).

"Being ranked as America's fastest-growing fashion company is a testament to our incredible team and the uncompromising passion we bring daily to revolutionizing fashion for the benefit of women and girls globally," said Siyana Huszar, Co-founder and Creative Director of Marcella. 

Marcella takes a holistic approach to sustainability that not only drives its mission but its profitability. The brand's innovative "just-in-time" production model minimizes the global fashion industry's typical inventory waste, enabling Marcella to sell over 99% of what it makes at or near full price and dramatically reducing the company's ecological footprint. This efficiency results in exceptional capital savings and enables Marcella to be ethical, sustainable and socially impactful in its approach. Its original, designer essentials have a superior price-to-quality ratio. Every individual involved in the production of any Marcella piece enjoys a truly living wage, generous benefits and free health care. And, for every design Marcella sells, the company supports three days of school for a marginalized girl around the world in partnership with CAMFED, the celebrated global NGO revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered.

"To think that Marcella has been able to profitably achieve such ongoing growth while mainly bootstrapping is humbling," added Andy Huszar, Co-founder and CEO of Marcella. "We're honored to be recognized by Inc. and excited to continue delivering ethical, sustainable and socially impactful fashion within reach."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have deftly navigated inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," commented Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that it requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Marcella
Marcella is a mission-driven, omnichannel women's fashion brand offering designer essentials within reach. NYC designed and European handcrafted from locally sourced fabrics and trims, Marcella fashions itself as ethical, sustainable and socially impactful, where every major facet of the company's operation benefits one central mission: advancing women and girls globally. At the heart of this approach is a partnership with CAMFED, the celebrated global NGO revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered. Since April 2021, Marcella has supported over 750,000 school days for girls in need. 

Contact: [email protected]
Website: www.marcellanyc.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/marcellanyc 

More about the Inc. 5000
Based on financial data analysis, the 2023 Inc. 5000 ranked companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies.

SOURCE Marcella

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.