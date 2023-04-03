Marcelo Brutti Returns as Hyundai Capital America's New CEO

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Capital America (HCA) has appointed Marcelo Brutti to be the President & Chief Executive Officer effective April 3. In this role, Brutti will continue strengthening HCA's partnerships with Hyundai Motor America and Kia America to best serve Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis dealers and customers as well as position HCA as the premier financing partner for mobility services businesses across the Hyundai Motor Group enterprise. He will report to Ross Williams, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Business Division (GBD) and Head of Hyundai Capital Americas Region.

"I look forward to working closely with Marcelo to focus on strategic growth initiatives, best practice sharing, and regional alignment and coordination," said Williams. "I have no doubt that HCA will continue to thrive and build on its continued successes under Marcelo's strong leadership."

"HCA has a wonderful team that Ross and his fellow leaders have built over the years," Brutti said. "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead HCA into the future and partner with our strong dealer network to grow the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands."

Most recently, Brutti served as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for City National Bank. During his time there, he enabled the bank to safely grow their assets while maturing the Risk Management and Compliance organizations. He also chaired the bank's Latino Community Network.

During his previous tenure at HCA from 2016-2019, Brutti served as HCA's CRO. He successfully partnered across HCA and OEMs to launch new programs and strengthen residual values, established HCA's Enterprise Risk Management program, and took on expanded responsibility for Hyundai Capital Canada (HCCA) as CRO.

Prior to HCA, Brutti held various leadership roles at Santander Bank, TD Bank, Visa, and Wells Fargo.

Beyond his extensive experience and successful leadership in financial services, Brutti has also served on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast since 2017 and currently holds the position of President of the Board of Directors.

Brutti holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington College in Economics and Business Management, and received an MBA degree from Florida Atlantic University in Finance.

After more than seven years as HCA's President & CEO, Ross Williams has taken a new role with Hyundai Capital Services (HCS) as Executive Vice President, Head of GBD. Williams is responsible for the development, oversight, and governance of all Hyundai Capital overseas entities, which includes 10 financial entities (HCA being the largest) and seven consulting entities spanning 14 countries. Williams will also lead future business expansion to setup new entities as Hyundai Capital continues to grow globally.

At the same time, Williams has taken on a concurrent role as head of the newly established Hyundai Capital Americas Region to setup a new regional operating model to drive increased alignment and business growth within the Americas region comprising of HCA, HCCA and Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil (BHCB).

