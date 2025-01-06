Marcelo Claure and Harvard Growth Lab to Develop New Research Agenda to Diagnose the Current Crisis and Drive Economic Growth in Bolivia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolivian-American entrepreneur Marcelo Claure and the Growth Lab at Harvard Kennedy School are launching a transformative research initiative to diagnose Bolivia's economic challenges and propose strategic policy solutions for sustainable and inclusive growth. This initiative is made possible by Claure's generous support and deep commitment to addressing Bolivia's economic struggles.

About Bolivia 360

Bolivia 360 is Marcelo Claure's broader initiative to promote democracy, restore economic prosperity, and foster social progress in Bolivia. This effort focuses on creating a sustainable path forward for the country by addressing economic, social, and institutional challenges while ensuring an inclusive and democratic framework that benefits all Bolivians.

The multidisciplinary research effort will be led by Ricardo Hausmann, director of the Growth Lab and Rafik Hariri Professor of the Practice of International Political Economy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. With a proven track record of over 50 economic policy projects in more than 30 countries, Hausmann has pioneered methodologies in economic complexity and growth diagnostics that have shaped development policies and diversification strategies worldwide.

"We are grateful for this opportunity and eager to engage with all Bolivian counterparts to work through these pressing economic challenges," said Hausmann. "Our work will not only draw on perspectives and expertise from across Harvard University, but also policymakers and researchers in Bolivia, and I am sure there is much we can learn from them."

The Growth Lab will bring together a team of experts, including Jaime Dunn, a recognized Bolivian financial analyst with extensive international experience and a deep understanding of Bolivia's economy. Dunn's expertise in public policy design and economic transformation will be critical to the project.

Marcelo Claure's Vision

"I am deeply concerned about the economic struggles affecting so many in my homeland, and I am optimistic that this research will offer evidence-based recommendations to guide Bolivia toward a brighter economic future," said Marcelo Claure. "Given the Growth Lab's track record, I am confident that this initiative will provide valuable insights for policymakers and business leaders across all political affiliations."

Bolivia has been grappling with slowing economic growth, compounded by the depletion of its international reserves, wide fiscal deficits, and exchange rate difficulties. "A path to inclusive economic prosperity could rely on seizing green growth opportunities, leveraging the world's largest lithium reserves, and the expanding skills of the Bolivian people," noted Hausmann, echoing Marcelo's sentiments.

"Bolivia is a country full of talented and hardworking people who have what it takes to be more prosperous than they currently are. With adequate policies, the country could become a major contributor to the greening of the world's economy and expand its growth opportunities in the process," added Hausmann.

Project Phases

The initiative will unfold in three phases:

High-level assessment: A comprehensive economic and strategic diagnosis of Bolivia's current situation. Socialization of results: Presentation of findings to national and international stakeholders. Support in implementation: Collaboration with the next Bolivian government to reflect on and discuss key challenges and opportunities.

The 15-month project will begin immediately with close collaboration between the Harvard Growth Lab and Marcelo Claure to ensure its success.

About Marcelo Claure

Marcelo Claure is a globally recognized Bolivian entrepreneur and investor. He is the founder and CEO of Claure Group, a multi-billion-dollar global investment firm, and president of Club Bolívar, the largest professional soccer team in Bolivia. Over the past four years, Claure has invested over $10 billion in Latin America.

Claure began his career by founding Brightstar, transforming it into the world's largest wireless distribution and services company, and later served as CEO of Sprint and SoftBank Group International. He has received numerous awards, including his induction into Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Hall of Fame and his designation as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

He holds a degree in Economics and Finance from Bentley University and has honorary doctorates from Bentley University and Babson College.

For more information about Bolivia 360 and the work of the Growth Lab, visit: growthlab.hks.harvard.edu

SOURCE Claure Group