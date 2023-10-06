Marcelo Claure Named Group Vice Chairman of SHEIN

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHEIN, the global, integrated online marketplace of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the appointment of Marcelo Claure, a current SHEIN investor, as Group Vice Chairman of SHEIN. In this new role, Claure will help accelerate strategic growth initiatives across all global markets where SHEIN has customers.

Claure, who until recently served as CEO of SoftBank Group International, joined SHEIN in January 2023 as Chairman of SHEIN Latin America. Since that time, he has overseen the launch of SHEIN Marketplace in Brazil and the commitment of US$150 million to localize SHEIN's manufacturing operations in the country, creating an estimated 100,000 jobs over the next three years. He will continue serving in his capacity as Chairman of SHEIN Latin America in addition to his new role as Group Vice Chairman, working closely with SHEIN Founder and CEO, Sky Xu; Executive Chairman, Donald Tang and the SHEIN executive team around the world.

Donald Tang, Executive Chairman of SHEIN said: "Marcelo's leadership and relationships have been instrumental in strengthening SHEIN's business development and strategy in key markets. We have made significant strides as we look to localize our business for the benefit of our customers and the communities in which they live around the world.  We are fortunate to have Marcelo's unparalleled expertise at scaling global companies as we further expand SHEIN's marketplace model, localization strategy and other key initiatives to further meet the needs of our customers in over 150 markets."

Marcelo Claure, Group Vice Chairman of SHEIN said: "SHEIN has redefined the supply chain and manufacturing model to bring customers around the world personalized fashion in a way that no other global company has done before.  What attracted me to SHEIN, as both an investor and operator, is its unique business model and the way that it empowers designers and local suppliers in communities around the world. I look forward to working with the talented SHEIN team as the company delivers on its mission to make the beauty of fashion accessible to all."

About Marcelo Claure

Marcelo Claure is a global entrepreneur, operator and the founder & CEO of Claure Group, a multi-billion-dollar global investment firm spanning multiple high growth sectors including tech, telecom, media, real estate, energy transition and sports. He is also the Executive Chairman and Managing Partner of Bicycle Capital, the premier Latin America growth equity fund.

Beginning in 1997, Claure built Brightstar, the world's largest global wireless distribution and services company, and the largest Hispanic business in U.S. history with revenues exceeding $10 billion. In 2014, Claure sold Brightstar to SoftBank and became Chairman and CEO of Sprint, where he led its turnaround and delivered the best financial results in the company's 120-year history. Later, he led the 2020 $195 billion merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, which created one of the world's most valuable telecommunications companies.

Following the merger, Claure was promoted to CEO of SoftBank Group International, where he oversaw 40 companies in SoftBank's portfolio, including ARM, Fortress, SoftBank Energy and Boston Dynamics. He also launched the $8 billion SoftBank Latin America funds, the largest VC fund in the region, and SoftBank Opportunity Fund, a $100 million fund dedicated to entrepreneurs of color.

Claure received a B.S. in Economics and Finance and an honorary Doctorate of Commercial Science from Bentley University, and an honorary Doctorate of Law from Babson College. He is an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School and the Co-Chair of the Digital Data Design (D^3) Institute at Harvard University, which oversees 13 labs exploring how Gen AI will transform businesses.

Claure has been recognized with many entrepreneurship awards and is a member of the Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Hall of Fame and a Great Immigrants Recipient by the Carnegie Corporation.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

