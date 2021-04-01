March 2021 Marks Best-Ever Month And First Quarter Sales For Kia In The U.S.

Recent Vehicle Launches - Seltos, K5, Sorento, Carnival MPV - Continue to Propel the Fast-Growing Brand Forward with K5 and Seltos Posting Highest-Ever Monthly Sales Totals

News provided by

Kia Motors America

Apr 01, 2021, 03:18 ET

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced its best-ever month and an all-time high for first quarter sales. Through March, Kia sales are up 9-percent over the previous first quarter high set in 2016. Finishing in record-setting fashion, Kia delivered 66,523 vehicles in March, with best-ever monthly performances by the K5 and Seltos.

March also saw Telluride continue its historic run, posting best-ever March sales a full two years after the model's introduction.

"After outpacing the industry last year, Kia is on the move again in 2021 and setting sales records as more new customers discover the world-class design and quality built into every one of our sporty sedans and capable SUVs," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The successful launches of the all-new Sorento and Carnival have added to the momentum established by the Telluride and helped push the Kia brand to new heights with even greater potential for future growth."

In addition to its record-setting sales performance, Kia took home a number of industry awards in March 2021, including:

  • Eight Kia vehicles – Soul, Forte, K5, Stinger, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento and Telluride –  received the Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) and Top Safety Pick (TSP) designations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)
  • U.S. News & World Report named Telluride the "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" for the second consecutive year
  • Car and Driver presented 2021 Editors' Choice Awards to Rio, Soul, K5, Sorento, and Telluride
  • Kelley Blue Book named Telluride the Best Resale Value Award in the 3-Row, Midsize SUV category

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

MONTH OF MARCH

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

2,894

2,135

6,818

6,845

Forte

10,459

7,598

24,850

22,359

K5/Optima

8,717

8,408

20,394

20,345

Cadenza

54

96

155

485

Stinger

1,007

754

2,444

2,560

K900

22

16

56

65

Soul

6,899

5,367

17,191

16,713

Niro

1,753

1,454

4,311

4,975

Seltos

6,497

2,160

16,786

5,052

Sportage

9,471

5,382

22,417

20,057

Sorento

8,692

5,710

19,724

18,055

Telluride

8,591

5,153

21,854

16,826

Sedona/Carnival

1,467

1,180

2,550

3,608

Total

66,523

45,413

159,550

137,945

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

