March 2021 Marks Best-Ever Month and First Quarter Sales for Kia in the U.S.

"After outpacing the industry last year, Kia is on the move again in 2021 and setting sales records as more new customers discover the world-class design and quality built into every one of our sporty sedans and capable SUVs," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The successful launches of the all-new Sorento and Carnival have added to the momentum established by the Telluride and helped push the Kia brand to new heights with even greater potential for future growth."

In addition to its record-setting sales performance, Kia took home a number of industry awards in March 2021, including:

Eight Kia vehicles – Soul, Forte, K5, Stinger, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento and Telluride – received the Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) and Top Safety Pick (TSP) designations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

U.S. News & World Report named Telluride the "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" for the second consecutive year

Car and Driver presented 2021 Editors' Choice Awards to Rio, Soul, K5, Sorento, and Telluride

Kelley Blue Book named Telluride the Best Resale Value Award in the 3-Row, Midsize SUV category

MONTH OF MARCH YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 2,894 2,135 6,818 6,845 Forte 10,459 7,598 24,850 22,359 K5/Optima 8,717 8,408 20,394 20,345 Cadenza 54 96 155 485 Stinger 1,007 754 2,444 2,560 K900 22 16 56 65 Soul 6,899 5,367 17,191 16,713 Niro 1,753 1,454 4,311 4,975 Seltos 6,497 2,160 16,786 5,052 Sportage 9,471 5,382 22,417 20,057 Sorento 8,692 5,710 19,724 18,055 Telluride 8,591 5,153 21,854 16,826 Sedona/Carnival 1,467 1,180 2,550 3,608 Total 66,523 45,413 159,550 137,945

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

