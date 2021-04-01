March 2021 Marks Best-Ever Month And First Quarter Sales For Kia In The U.S.
Recent Vehicle Launches - Seltos, K5, Sorento, Carnival MPV - Continue to Propel the Fast-Growing Brand Forward with K5 and Seltos Posting Highest-Ever Monthly Sales Totals
Apr 01, 2021, 03:18 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced its best-ever month and an all-time high for first quarter sales. Through March, Kia sales are up 9-percent over the previous first quarter high set in 2016. Finishing in record-setting fashion, Kia delivered 66,523 vehicles in March, with best-ever monthly performances by the K5 and Seltos.
March also saw Telluride continue its historic run, posting best-ever March sales a full two years after the model's introduction.
"After outpacing the industry last year, Kia is on the move again in 2021 and setting sales records as more new customers discover the world-class design and quality built into every one of our sporty sedans and capable SUVs," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The successful launches of the all-new Sorento and Carnival have added to the momentum established by the Telluride and helped push the Kia brand to new heights with even greater potential for future growth."
In addition to its record-setting sales performance, Kia took home a number of industry awards in March 2021, including:
- Eight Kia vehicles – Soul, Forte, K5, Stinger, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento and Telluride – received the Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) and Top Safety Pick (TSP) designations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)
- U.S. News & World Report named Telluride the "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" for the second consecutive year
- Car and Driver presented 2021 Editors' Choice Awards to Rio, Soul, K5, Sorento, and Telluride
- Kelley Blue Book named Telluride the Best Resale Value Award in the 3-Row, Midsize SUV category
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
|
MONTH OF MARCH
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Rio
|
2,894
|
2,135
|
6,818
|
6,845
|
Forte
|
10,459
|
7,598
|
24,850
|
22,359
|
K5/Optima
|
8,717
|
8,408
|
20,394
|
20,345
|
Cadenza
|
54
|
96
|
155
|
485
|
Stinger
|
1,007
|
754
|
2,444
|
2,560
|
K900
|
22
|
16
|
56
|
65
|
Soul
|
6,899
|
5,367
|
17,191
|
16,713
|
Niro
|
1,753
|
1,454
|
4,311
|
4,975
|
Seltos
|
6,497
|
2,160
|
16,786
|
5,052
|
Sportage
|
9,471
|
5,382
|
22,417
|
20,057
|
Sorento
|
8,692
|
5,710
|
19,724
|
18,055
|
Telluride
|
8,591
|
5,153
|
21,854
|
16,826
|
Sedona/Carnival
|
1,467
|
1,180
|
2,550
|
3,608
|
Total
|
66,523
|
45,413
|
159,550
|
137,945
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article