March 22 Webinar: Identity of Things -- Rethinking IoT Platform Services as Connections Exceed 50 Billion

WHEN:

Date: March 22, 2018 (Thursday); Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 30 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI's Research Industry Analyst Dimitrios Pavlakis

WHY:

As connected Things are expected to exceed 50 billion within the next few years traditional Identity and Access Management models cannot fully grasp the potential of the IoT era. Communication, data exchange, device management and security are not addressed holistically by existing frameworks leaving companies with less-than-optimal IoT strategies and proving to be a serious threat to existing cloud-based investments.

Through this presentation, ABI Research aims to provide the audience with an examination of role of identity for enhancing IoT solution enablement followed by the introduction of the next evolutionary stage for the Identity of Things: the realization of the IAM 2.0. The framework suggests that both existing and emerging industry players should learn to address the demands of the IDoT in a comprehensive manner by embracing a wider spectrum of technologies which escapes the confines of API design and PKI encryption.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

Why is the Identity of Things important for the IoT?

How can companies tackle Thing identity and management services?

What to expect from the industry's transition towards IAM 2.0?

Which markets will be the first to evolve under this transformative paradigm?

What are the most important aspects for enabling secure IoT services?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/identity-things-rethinking-iot-platform-services-connections-exceed-50-billion/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

Contact Info:





Global

Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/march-22-webinar-identity-of-things----rethinking-iot-platform-services-as-connections-exceed-50-billion-300616238.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Related Links

http://www.abiresearch.com

