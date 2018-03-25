"March For Our Lives" Rally In Washington, D.C. Said To Be Largest Ever In Capital's History

While Washington, D.C. authorities have yet to give an official estimate, reports published by major news organizations put the crowd size at 800,000 people, which would make it the largest demonstration in the capital's history. Among the day's highlights:

Andra Day and Common kicked off the rally with a performance of "Rise Up" backed by students from Baltimore's Cardinal Shehan School Choir. Other performances throughout the day included Demi Lovato singing "Skyscraper," Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt performing "Found/Tonight," Vic Mensa performing "We Could Be Free," Miley Cyrus performing "The Climb" as she held onto a "Never Again" sign, and Ariana Grande singing "Be Alright."

March For Our Lives had secured a permit for 500,000 people for Pennsylvania Avenue between 4th and 12th St NW. Law enforcement partners confirmed that the audience exceeded expectations with crowds extending well beyond 12th street and out further than Pennsylvania Avenue. The stage, located at 3rd and Constitution Streets, NW, served as the hub for the day's rally. The entire rally was streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. More than 800 sibling marches took place in cities around the world.

Please credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

