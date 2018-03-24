March For Our Lives Satellite / Pool Feed And Still Photography Information

Usage Rules for the Pool and Satellite Feeds:

These feeds are provided for use of news reporting of the March for Our Lives event in Washington, DC

Pool and Satellite feeds are UNRESTRICTED for the program, inclusive of speeches, videos and musical performances

There will be no chyron or bug on screen

Video is NOT permitted for re-air in its entirety

Unrestricted use of the video expires at 11:59a EST, Sunday, April 1, 2018

Pool Feed : There will be a network pool camera with a head-on shot of the stage as well as a production switch. All members of the DC Network pool and their affiliates/global partners will be able to access the pool head-on shot, as well as the production switch throughout the program.

One Day Subscription: Outlets that are not part of the pool may purchase one-day subscriptions by contacting the NBC News network pool chair contacts via email only: Dave Forman (Dave.Forman@nbcuni.com) and Alan Young (Alan.Young@nbcuni.com). Please note: this one-day subscription will only provide unrestricted access to the head-on pool camera only.



Satellite Feed: Media outlets may downlink the production feed of the March for Our Lives program via satellite, which will include a variety of shots and angles. Please note: the production feed will include head-on shots of the stage, but not an isolated head-on shot of the stage. The latter can be obtained via the pool feed.

***For Production Switched Feed Only***

Satellite Downlink Coordinates

3/24 (Show Day) Primary Feed (KU4)

Gal 17 24K Slot A

UL-14,466.5 H

DL-12,166.5 V

Sym: 7.2; FEC: ¾ dvbs2 8psk, mpeg 4

10:30 - 14:30 x 30 (All times in EST)

3/24 (Show Day) Backup Feed 1 (KU3)

SES 3 2K Slot A

UL-14,026.5 H

DL-11,726.5 V

Sym: 7.2; FEC: ¾; dvbs2 8psk, mpeg 4

10:30- 14:30 x 30 (All times in EST)

Still Photography

Official high-resolution still images will be provided throughout the day, free of charge, available on a courtesy basis to news organizations through the following link: http://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr573859612. Photo Credit/Attribution: "Getty Images for March for Our Lives"

