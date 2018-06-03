"March For Our Lives" Students to Hold Press Conference in Parkland, Florida to Announce Next Phase of Movement

PARKLAND, Fla., June 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Monday, June 4 at 10 am ET at the City of Parkland Amphitheater in Parkland, Florida, student leaders from March For Our Lives will hold a press conference to announce the next phase of their movement.

As part of the next phase, the students will be harnessing the enormous energy and passion against gun violence displayed by the millions of people at the 800 March For Our Lives events across the country on March 24 and turning it into action.