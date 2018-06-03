"March For Our Lives" Students to Hold Press Conference in Parkland, Florida to Announce Next Phase of Movement

March For Our Lives

10:05 ET

PARKLAND, Fla., June 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Monday, June 4 at 10 am ET at the City of Parkland Amphitheater in Parkland, Florida, student leaders from March For Our Lives will hold a press conference to announce the next phase of their movement.   

As part of the next phase, the students will be harnessing the enormous energy and passion against gun violence displayed by the millions of people at the 800 March For Our Lives events across the country on March 24 and turning it into action.

WHAT:          

Announcement of the next phase of the "March for Our Lives" Movement  

WHO:            

Students from March For Our Lives

WHEN:            

TOMORROW, Monday, June 4 at 10 AM ET

WHERE:          

City of Parkland Amphitheater  
10561 Trails End, Parkland, FL 33076

MEDIA RSVP:  

PressMFOL@precisionstrategies.com

CONTACT:
PressMFOL@precisionstragies.com 
Jennie Westbrook Courts, 302-379-5070
Caroline Ciccone, 202-255-9759
Cameron Trimble, 267-505-7689

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/march-for-our-lives-students-to-hold-press-conference-in-parkland-florida-to-announce-next-phase-of-movement-300658737.html

SOURCE March For Our Lives

"March For Our Lives" Students to Hold Press Conference in Parkland, Florida to Announce Next Phase of Movement

