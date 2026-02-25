March is Ladder Safety Month

Leading Swedish Ladder Handles 2,500 lbs. of Force During "Torture" Testing

MEQUON, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade professionals and emergency personnel require a safe, stable and durable ladder they can count on. To meet those needs, W.steps PRIME, COMBI and RESCUE Line telescopic ladders pair Swedish product design with premium materials to produce ladders that are Type 1A heavy duty ANSI certified and meet EN 1147 requirements.

W.steps telescopic ladders are made in Sweden from aircraft-grade, certified aluminum and feature a patented triangular tube design that produces a stronger, more rigid and safer ladder.

W.steps (pronounced "vee-steps") follows an exacting Scandinavian engineering and manufacturing approach. Its ladders are made from aircraft-grade, certified aluminum and feature a patented triangular tube design that produces a stronger, more rigid and safer ladder. In addition, the ladders have wider rungs with grooved channels that disperse dirt and moisture for a better shoe grip.

As part of its commitment to safety, W.steps PRIME ladders have gone through extensive, third-party "torture" testing that found the ladder strength far exceeds its weight classification. In one test, the stair treads of a W.steps PRIME 13.5′ ladder were loaded with a hydraulic ram and withstood 2,500 lbs. of force.

In another strength test, bags of gravel were suspended across the length of a W.steps PRIME 9.5′ ladder. In this horizontal load test, the W.steps ladder supported 975 lbs. In a final test, an isolated rail section of a 9.5′ ladder was subjected to a three-point bending test and withstood a force of more than 2,300 lbs.

The W.steps line of telescopic ladders includes:

PRIME – Available in three ladder heights – 9.5′, 11.5′ and 13.5′. The telescopic design allows users to easily extend the ladder to the precise height they require and then quickly collapse it for convenient, compact transport or storage.

– Available in three ladder heights – 9.5′, 11.5′ and 13.5′. The telescopic design allows users to easily extend the ladder to the precise height they require and then quickly collapse it for convenient, compact transport or storage. COMBI – Available in 7.5′ and 9.5′ ladder heights. COMBI ladders can be used as a standalone, A-frame or leaning ladder. With advanced engineering, it takes just seconds to convert the ladder from one configuration to another. As a leaning ladder, its height can easily be adjusted. For situations that require more stability, the A-frame configuration is ideal.

– Available in 7.5′ and 9.5′ ladder heights. COMBI ladders can be used as a standalone, A-frame or leaning ladder. With advanced engineering, it takes just seconds to convert the ladder from one configuration to another. As a leaning ladder, its height can easily be adjusted. For situations that require more stability, the A-frame configuration is ideal. RESCUE – Available in 11.5′ and 13.5′ ladder heights. These ladders are designed specifically for emergency and military personnel who work in tough, unpredictable environments. The red ladders can handle up to 1,102 lbs., hold three people simultaneously and easily convert to a stretcher.

W.steps ladders are available through Hultafors Group North America dealers nationwide.

For more information, visit wsteps.us.

Background

W.steps is part of the Hultafors Group NA portfolio of premium professional brands. Hultafors Group NA is part of Hultafors Group, a global company based in Göteborg, Sweden, that offers superior brands designed and manufactured specifically for tradespeople.

In addition to W.steps, the Hultafors Group brands include Hults Bruk, SCANGRIP, Johnson Level, CLC Work Gear, Hultafors Tools, Martinez Tools, Snickers Workwear, Solid Gear Footwear and Hellberg Safety.

