SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month, and this year's theme from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is "Fuel for the Future," focusing on eating with sustainability in mind. What better way to celebrate than with better-for-you snack foods like the new Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Crunchy Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods? These plant-based snacks click all the buttons when it comes to eating with the environment in mind. They're made using sustainable farming practices by upcycling tomatoes that would have been plowed under because they are not the right size, shape or have ripened too early. Even the packaging is recycled.

These guilt-free snacks pack a lot of flavor without the calories of traditional chips. Neither baked nor fried, they're 100% dehydrated, gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, farm fresh, allergen-free, calorie-conscious, Keto friendly, and non-GMO snacks designed to provide a boost of energy without the calories. They're low-temperature dried, keeping enzymes and nutrients intact, containing only 50 or 60 calories.

"Sustainable eating is about choosing foods that are healthful to the environment and your body," explains Dr. Scott Feldman, Founder of Just Pure Foods. "Our Tomato Chips do just that plus, they're rich in the antioxidant beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body, a nutrient important to vision, growth, cell division, reproduction, and immunity along with antioxidant properties. "

Of course, opening a bag and munching on these healthy chips is very satisfying. But there are other ways to enjoy Just Pure Foods Tomato Chips. Sprinkle them over your salad, or use the crumbs to top off a bowl of soup. You can also add them to your sandwich for a crunchy surprise. Even macaroni-and-cheese comes alive with flavor when Tomato Chips are added.

There are three flavors to enjoy: Spicy Jalapeño Tomato Chips, Cheesy Tomato Chips, and Barbecue Tomato Chips. Available on Amazon in an 8-pack for $19.99, shipped in Recycled Packaging. Besides ordering online, Healthy Tomato Chips are available in California at Ralphs Supermarkets and Bristol Farms.

About Just Pure Foods

Just Pure Foods specializes in the creation of great-tasting products for superfoods and healthy lifestyle customers by manufacturing and distributing innovative plant-based snacks. Future products include Healthy Salad Toppings, Basil/Spinach and Sour Cream/Onion Tomato Chips, Pineapple Chips, Bell Pepper Chips, Jicama Chips and more. Learn more at Just Pure Foods .

