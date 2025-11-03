March Networks Drives the Next Generation of Transit Video Innovations at CUTA 2025

Showcasing integrated VMS and AI analytics designed to help transit operators boost safety, visibility, and operational efficiency across every route.

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks, a global leader in intelligent video solutions for public safety and operations, today announced new advances in its Transportation Solutions portfolio, debuting at the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) Annual Conference in Montreal. The latest release demonstrates March Networks' deep commitment to the transportation industry—delivering rugged, reliable hardware, AI-driven analytics, and unified management tools designed specifically for the challenges of modern transit fleets.

March Networks showcases innovative video solutions for transportation businesses and agencies at CUTA 2025 in Montreal, Canada. (CNW Group/March Networks Corporation)

March Networks' portfolio enhances fleet safety, visibility, and efficiency through an integrated "single-pane-of-glass" approach—combining vehicle video, driver and passenger analytics, GPS and vehicle data, and cloud-based management into a single, intuitive platform.

At the core of the solution:

RideSafe XT Recorder – A proven, rugged recorder engineered for buses and mobile environments. It delivers high-definition, multi-channel recording with integrated GPS tracking, vehicle telemetry, and metadata capture for accurate location-based video. Built-in health monitoring, automatic wireless upload, and hybrid/cloud workflows reduce maintenance time and ensure data reliability. Compatible with the full March Networks ecosystem, the mobile recorder integrates seamlessly with Searchlight Cloud and Command for Transit to synchronize video, analytics, event data, and route information for faster incident review and reporting.

– A proven, rugged recorder engineered for buses and mobile environments. It delivers high-definition, multi-channel recording with integrated GPS tracking, vehicle telemetry, and metadata capture for accurate location-based video. Built-in health monitoring, automatic wireless upload, and hybrid/cloud workflows reduce maintenance time and ensure data reliability. Compatible with the full March Networks ecosystem, the mobile recorder integrates seamlessly with Searchlight Cloud and Command for Transit to synchronize video, analytics, event data, and route information for faster incident review and reporting. AI3 Mobile Counting Camera for Transit – Compact and intelligent, this camera provides accurate people-counting, queue and dwell analytics to manage passenger flow and verify ridership, and supports accessibility insights—for example, the camera detects mobility aids like wheelchairs and walkers—analyzing dwell time at stops where there are more passengers using mobility aids, helping improve service efficiency and planning.

– Compact and intelligent, this camera provides accurate people-counting, queue and dwell analytics to manage passenger flow and verify ridership, and supports accessibility insights—for example, the camera detects mobility aids like wheelchairs and walkers—analyzing dwell time at stops where there are more passengers using mobility aids, helping improve service efficiency and planning. AI5 Mobile Camera with Driver Monitoring System (DMS) – An advanced AI-based safety tool that detects and sends alerts for driver fatigue, distraction, phone use, smoking, drowsiness, seatbelt non-compliance, and inattentive behavior. It helps agencies reduce preventable accidents and lower insurance costs by notifying supervisors in real time.

– An advanced AI-based safety tool that detects and sends alerts for driver fatigue, distraction, phone use, smoking, drowsiness, seatbelt non-compliance, and inattentive behavior. It helps agencies reduce preventable accidents and lower insurance costs by notifying supervisors in real time. AI Smart Search for Transit – A powerful AI-driven search tool that allows staff to find incidents in seconds. For example, if an onboard electronic cabinet is left open, security can instantly locate all video showing the cabinet open across multiple vehicles—dramatically reducing investigation time and ensuring safety protocols are followed.

– A powerful AI-driven search tool that allows staff to find incidents in seconds. For example, if an onboard electronic cabinet is left open, security can instantly locate all video showing the cabinet open across multiple vehicles—dramatically reducing investigation time and ensuring safety protocols are followed. Searchlight Cloud – Cloud analytics that integrate video with ridership, scheduling, and route performance data to deliver actionable insights that improve service efficiency and operational ROI – with easy-to-understand dashboards that help drive decisions.

– Cloud analytics that integrate video with ridership, scheduling, and route performance data to deliver actionable insights that improve service efficiency and operational ROI – with easy-to-understand dashboards that help drive decisions. Command for Transit – The unified video management platform for live fleet monitoring, health dashboards, automated alerts, and remote playback—providing agencies with real-time visibility into every vehicle and depot.

Transit agencies and the private sector face mounting pressure to protect passengers and assets, support operators, and maintain uptime—all while meeting strict regulatory and safety standards.

March Networks' innovations directly address these challenges:

Enhancing passenger safety through continuous onboard and exterior video coverage.

Accelerating investigations with AI-powered search and automated evidence workflows for easy incident uploads.

Improving driver performance through DMS analytics and real-time alerts.

Increasing operational visibility through centralized system health monitoring.

March Networks' technology has had a measurable impact for many key players in the transportation industry. Since deploying March Networks' transit video systems in 2007, Albany, New York's Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) have reduced liability claim payouts, in some cases by as much as 80%. March Networks works closely with many public and private transportation customers globally, including California's Orange County Transportation Authority, Florida-based patient transportation service, Leon Medical, and Canada's Toronto Transit Commission.

"Our latest transit solutions and our future roadmap showcase our ongoing commitment to helping transportation customers deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient service," said Jeff Corrall, Chief Product Officer, March Networks. "We've combined reliable hardware with AI-powered intelligence and unified management to give operators real-time insight into every aspect of their fleet—helping them respond faster, operate leaner, and protect what matters most."

Together, these technologies form a complete, end-to-end ecosystem that help transit organizations mitigate liability, protect assets, and maintain operational excellence, underscoring March Networks' ongoing commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the transportation industry.

Visit March Networks at Booth 617 during the CUTA 2025 Trade Show in Montreal on November 4, to see live demonstrations of these technologies in action.

About March Networks

March Networks® is a global leader in intelligent video solutions, helping enterprise and small to medium-sized businesses turn video into actionable intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, we serve 1,500+ financial institutions, 600+ retailers, and 900+ commercial and industrial brands. Our cloud-based technologies combine video surveillance with AI analytics, POS, IoT, and ATM integration to enhance security, efficiency, and the customer experience. Backed by a global network of certified partners, we support customers in 75+ countries with flexible, scalable, open-platform solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management, March Networks is a trusted partner and innovator in cloud-based, AI-powered video surveillance. Learn more at marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation.

