March Networks Introduces New Customization and Search Capabilities in Searchlight Business Intelligence Software

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video security and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to introduce new capabilities available in its powerful Searchlight software. Used by leading banks and retail organizations worldwide to extract valuable information on customer service, merchandising, operations, compliance and more, March Networks Searchlight™ helps businesses improve performance and profitability. Integrating clear surveillance video, relevant business data and highly accurate analytics, the software also enables organizations to proactively detect fraud and theft and quickly review suspect transactions – reducing investigation times by as much as 90%.

Uncover losses and compare performance across multiple sites faster and more conveniently with flexible March Networks Searchlight filtering and customization features (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)

With the launch of this latest version of Searchlight, customers benefit from enhanced filtering and customization features that make it easier to uncover losses and compare key performance indicators (KPIs) from multiple locations simultaneously. These new capabilities include:



Expanded fraud/loss detection reporting . Users can now combine specific transaction types with associated point-of-sale (POS) or ATM/teller alarms to proactively pinpoint suspect incidents. A fraud investigator at a bank might set a business rule to report on all loan applications processed with no customer present, while a retail loss prevention manager may want to see all incidents where a no sale transaction is followed by the opening of a cash drawer. Users receive a list of all of their customized exceptions along with links to the recorded video so they can quickly scan through each incident and visually verify what occurred.

. Users can now combine specific transaction types with associated point-of-sale (POS) or ATM/teller alarms to proactively pinpoint suspect incidents. A fraud investigator at a bank might set a business rule to report on all loan applications processed with no customer present, while a retail loss prevention manager may want to see all incidents where a no sale transaction is followed by the opening of a cash drawer. Users receive a list of all of their customized exceptions along with links to the recorded video so they can quickly scan through each incident and visually verify what occurred. Enhanced transaction pattern detection, which allows users to more precisely define suspect transactions by combining transaction types (e.g. withdrawals, deposits, voids, discounts or refunds) occurring within a set time interval. A retail employee voiding a transaction immediately following a cash transaction, for example, or someone conducting two ATM cash withdrawals below a set threshold within minutes might be committing a crime. This new Searchlight software capability helps investigators identify such theft and fraudulent incidents faster and provides clear video and data evidence to help them prevent recurring incidents from happening.

which allows users to more precisely define suspect transactions by combining transaction types (e.g. withdrawals, deposits, voids, discounts or refunds) occurring within a set time interval. A retail employee voiding a transaction immediately following a cash transaction, for example, or someone conducting two ATM cash withdrawals below a set threshold within minutes might be committing a crime. This new Searchlight software capability helps investigators identify such theft and fraudulent incidents faster and provides clear video and data evidence to help them prevent recurring incidents from happening. People counting with employee filtering, through an integration with the latest FLIR Brickstream 3D analytic sensor, to provide highly accurate customer traffic data and sales conversion metrics. The feature uses a combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and employee-worn tags to automatically identify and remove staff from customer counts, a process that can otherwise be manual or missing in today's retail environments.

through an integration with the latest FLIR Brickstream 3D analytic sensor, to provide highly accurate customer traffic data and sales conversion metrics. The feature uses a combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and employee-worn tags to automatically identify and remove staff from customer counts, a process that can otherwise be manual or missing in today's retail environments. Personalized reports that enable users to set and save 'favorite' dashboards incorporating data from multiple sites. The customized reports are ideal to help aggregate and compare KPIs, such as the location with the highest percentage of voids or returns, or the most transactions per day over a defined amount.

"These latest Searchlight capabilities make it even easier for our banking and retail customers to uncover, analyze and compare data that's critical to the success of their business," said Dan Cremins, Global Product Management Leader, March Networks. "With more than a decade of experience providing integrated video and data solutions to these markets, we're now focused on expanding the applicability of the data within an organization, while constantly improving the user experience."

March Networks will showcase its new Searchlight business intelligence dashboards and reporting capabilities in Booth 1319 at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) Exposition, September 10-12, 2019 in Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit https://www.marchnetworks.com/global-security-exchange-2019/.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.

March Networks, the March Networks logo and March Networks Searchlight are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

Related Links

http://www.marchnetworks.com/

