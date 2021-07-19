March Networks' New Cost-Competitive VA Series IP Cameras Feature Crystal-Clear 2MP and 4MP Resolution with Built-In Video Analytics

The VA Series cameras deliver a range of features for indoor and outdoor applications at a cost-effective price point. Incorporating the latest imaging sensor technology for improved color reproduction, the cameras deliver sharp, detailed video in the most challenging lighting conditions. Their Ambarella™ chipsets make them fully compliant with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and power the cameras' video analytics including tripwire, abandoned object, loitering detection, intrusion detection and object removal. Analytics are included at no extra cost, allowing organizations to quickly identify threats and find relevant video faster.

All VA Series cameras also offer an innovative Region of Interest (ROI) feature that allows users to customize compression levels within identified zones and save on storage. Using this feature, customers can identify zones of high or low importance in the camera's field of view and apply additional compression in those zones. When combined with March Networks' existing Low Bit Rate (LBR) feature, the ROI feature can help customers reduce storage and bandwidth by as much as 65%.

The VA line includes seven new cameras:

The 2MP versions of the VA Series, along with the VA4 Indoor IR Dome and VA4 Outdoor IR Dome, will begin shipping in August. The VA4 IR MicDome and VA4 IR DuraBullet will ship in September.

"We are pleased to add the VA Series IP Cameras to our portfolio," said Frank Splain, Product Manager of Smart Edge Devices for March Networks. "Combining high-quality images with features like ROI compression and video analytics – all for an affordable price – will make the VA Series a popular choice for our customers."

March Networks will showcase new models of the VA Series at ISC West, booth #12045 July 19-21 at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to its Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks onLinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

Related Links

http://www.marchnetworks.com/

