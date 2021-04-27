March Networks Signs $4 Million Product and Services Contract with California Transportation Agency

The $4 million contract will see more than 400 buses deployed with March Networks' complete end-to-end RideSafe solution. The contract includes cloud-based monitoring of all of the transportation authority's mobile cameras and recorders, a services contract providing annual and recurring revenue for March Networks for up to 7 years.

RideSafe enables transit operators to maintain the highest security for passengers and employees, respond quickly to emergency situations, and resolve liability claims faster with integrated surveillance video and vehicle metadata. It also provides peace of mind with sophisticated monitoring through March Networks' Insight Monitoring and Resolution Service.

With Insight, March Networks' managed services professionals proactively monitor all video devices and troubleshoot issues remotely, saving customers' time and money by eliminating unnecessary truck rolls. If a physical update is required, March Networks immediately dispatches a technician to conduct onsite repair services. All activity is logged online, giving customers a complete view of their network via a secure web browser.

Fully integrated with Insight is March Networks' RideSafe™ GT Series Hybrid Transit NVRs, the backbone of the RideSafe solution. The highly reliable, Linux-based recording platforms are purpose-built for transportation environments with industry-recognized SAE J1455-standards and tamper-proof enclosures that protect against dust and moisture. They allow operators to quickly access live and recorded video, and search for incidents based on vehicle information like GPS location when managed by March Networks Command for Transit™ video management software.

As true hybrid appliances, the NVRs support a mix of analog and IP cameras, allowing transportation agencies to migrate to IP video cost-effectively and at their own pace.

The California transportation authority will also deploy March Networks' ruggedized mobile cameras, including its new SE2 Fleet Dash Camera and SE2 Fleet Wedge Camera.

Both cameras deliver 2MP resolution and feature industry-first LED flicker mitigation technology, which suppresses the strobing in recorded video caused by LED light sources. Eliminating flicker in surveillance video ensures brake lights and other light sources are not mistaken for flicker, and allows for more accurate post-incident investigations.

"By offering the most reliable video surveillance technology and secure cloud-based monitoring services, March Networks is meeting the needs of transportation customers and rapidly growing the services side of our business," said Net Payne, March Networks Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "Almost 27 million people rely on this transportation authority's buses each year. We are proud that our RideSafe solution was chosen to help safeguard this ridership."

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

