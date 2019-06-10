March Of Dimes Adds WWE's Rajan Mehta As Honoree At Get S.E.T. Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajan Mehta, WWE's Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Technology Officer, will be honored along with four other sports, entertainment and technology industry during the inaugural Get S.E.T. Los Angeles event on Thursday, June 27th. The event will benefit March of Dimes, the non-profit leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies. Rajan joins six-time Olympic gold medalist, Allyson Felix, Marcellus Wiley, cohost of FOX Sports 1 and former NFL player, Kevin LeGrett, President, West Division iHeartmedia, and Don Olender, technology disruptor and Executive Director of Innovate@UCLA. CBS2's Jim Hill, former NFL player and one of the nation's most respected sports anchors, will emcee this incredible evening to be held at The NOVO at L.A. Live for the unique and immersive event.

"I am thrilled to be recognized by March of Dimes, an organization who has made such a difference in the lives of families around the world for over 80 years," says Rajan Mehta. "As a dad of two beautiful daughters, I appreciate all that March of Dimes does to tackle the biggest health threats facing moms and babies."

"We're launching an event that celebrates great achievement in sports, entertainment and technology, brings the Los Angeles business community together in a new way, and, most importantly, raises awareness and funds to support the March of Dimes and the fight for healthy moms and babies," says Jeffrey Pollack, Co-Chair of Get S.E.T. Los Angeles and President of the XFL.

Attendees of Get S.E.T. Los Angeles will get exclusive entrée to an exceptional evening on Thursday, June 27 at 6:00 p.m. at The NOVO, L.A. Live, 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. The event features unforgettable interactive displays and activations and intimate access to world-class entertainment. This is not your traditional fundraising gala! Tickets are only $250 each and are on sale at marchofdimes.org/getsetla.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we stand up for every mom and every baby. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

