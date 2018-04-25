March of Dimes And Gretchen Carlson Launch "March of Dimes MOMentum" Advocacy Network To Empower Moms And Fight For The Health Of Babies

March of Dimes is proud to announce the call for applicants to power MOMentum, the inaugural cohort of Gretchen Carlson Advocacy Fellows. Successful fellows will be dynamic, connected women with a passion for championing the issues important to moms, babies, and families. Candidates may learn more and apply for this unique opportunity at marchofdimes.org/momentum.

As part of MOMentum, the Carlson Fellows will focus on the most urgent issues facing today's moms, such as racial disparities in maternal and infant health, inadequate maternity leave, flexible workplaces and post-partum support. Fellows will gain and practice the skills necessary to drive change at the local, state and national levels.

"March of Dimes MOMentum marks the beginning of a movement, embodied by the next generation of women's advocates dedicated to making a change," said Carlson. "With the formation of this fellowship, it is my hope to empower these women so we can advance the policy changes most needed in our country. I urge anyone with a desire to be a part of that change for moms and babies to apply for the fellowship."

"Moms and babies in the U.S. are facing an urgent health crisis," said Stacey D. Stewart, March of Dimes President. "We are confident that the advocacy fellows will connect with policymakers to serve as a powerful voice and champion for change, policies and programs for healthy moms, strong babies and March of Dimes in their community and nationally."

Gretchen Carlson is one of the nation's most successful and recognized news anchors and a tireless advocate for workplace equality and the empowerment of women. She most recently hosted "The Real Story" on Fox News, and prior to that co-hosted the #1 rated cable morning news show, "Fox and Friends." Her two books Getting Real and Be Fierce became national best-sellers. Ever grateful for her success and the opportunities provided to her and imbued with a "never give up" attitude, Carlson has mentored dozens of young women throughout her career.

The Gretchen Carlson Advocacy Fellows will be announced in late May and will convene regularly with Carlson, March of Dimes, and other leaders in maternal and child health to learn how to shape public discussion, influence their networks, and engage others to affect the changes needed to shape a brighter future for all moms and babies. Fellows will come together to build their skills in ongoing advocacy, media, and storytelling training.

