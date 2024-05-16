MARCH OF DIMES' ANNUAL GOURMET GALA CELEBRATES CULINARY EXCELLENCE, RAISES CRITICAL FUNDS FOR HEALTHY PREGNANCIES AND STRONG BABIES

42nd annual event raises record-breaking $1.47 million for the health of moms and babies

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 42nd Annual March of Dimes Gourmet Gala, held at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC Wednesday evening, united 55 Members of Congress for a cook-off competition where the Members showcased their culinary skills by serving up their favorite dishes to a panel of renowned local chefs and more than 700 guests. The event, which raised more than $1.4 million, highlighted the commitment of the community to support March of Dimes' advocacy, research, and education nationwide.

In addition to the cook-off, the gala featured the inspiring story of the Donaldson Family, who shared their journey of overcoming challenges when their son Carter was born preterm at 25 weeks, weighing only 12 ounces. Their story underscores the impact of March of Dimes' work to provide support and resources to families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"Our annual Gourmet Gala is more than a culinary event, it's a celebration of hope and resilience for families across the US," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, March of Dimes President and CEO. "We're incredibly grateful for the support of our Congressional Chefs, sponsors, attendees, and volunteers who make these events possible—their generosity allows us to continue to fight to improve health outcomes for all moms and babies."

Chefs local to Washington, DC, including Chef Pepe Moncayo of Cranes, Chef Robbie Meltzer of Jose Andres Group, Chef Matt Baker of Gravitas and Michele's and Chef Gabe Thompson of Thompson Italian, judged the dishes with winners named in the following categories:

Easiest Preparation - Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH) and Dr. Marcia Latta , Oreo Victory Dessert

- Rep. (R-OH) and Dr. , Oreo Victory Dessert Hometown Hero - Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL), Tater Tot Casserole

- Rep. (D-IL), Tater Tot Casserole Healthiest Recipe - Rep. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mrs. Ann Scott , Wild Rice Chicken Salad

- Rep. (R-FL) and Mrs. , Wild Rice Chicken Salad Judge's Choice - Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Mrs. Corinne Goldman , Challa

- Rep. (D-NY) and Mrs. , Challa Best Presentation - Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) and Mrs. Sarah Landsman , Shrimp Louis

- Rep. (D-OH) and Mrs. , Shrimp Louis People's Choice - Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA) and Mrs. Vivian Bishop , Grandma Betty's Yellow Corn Grits & Southern Style Spicy Shrimp

This year's Gourmet Gala Finance co-chairs were Nicole Collier and Whitney VanMeter while honorary co-chairs included Senator Mark Warner and Mrs. Lisa Collis of Virginia, Senator Bill and Mrs. Chrissy Hagerty of Tennessee, Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Mrs. Mary Hodge of California, and Congressman Adrian and Mrs. Andrea McDaniel Smith of Nebraska.

Honorable mention goes to the following Members who've participated in the annual Gourmet Gala for over a decade: Sen. Angus King (17 years), Sen. John Cornyn (13 years), Rep. Doug Lamborn (11 years), Rep. Sanford Bishop (13 years), Rep. Robert Aderholt (19 years), Rep. Mike Thompson (20 years), and Sen. Jim Risch (13 years).

March of Dimes is grateful for the more than 100 sponsors who supported this year's event, including Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Chevron, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, NACDS Foundation, Samsung, and P&G/Pampers.

To learn more about March of Dimes Gourmet Gala, including event photos, please visit marchofdimes.org/gourmetgala.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, please visit marchofdimes.org.

