March of Dimes Becomes First Nonprofit to Partner with Giftbar's "Cards 4 Causes"

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes and Giftbar.com have created a partnership to benefit moms and babies while including small businesses across America.

Giftbar is a national digital marketplace that curates gift cards from top local merchants. They are proud to introduce a philanthropic aspect to their gift cards by creating their "Cards 4 Causes" initiative. Giftbar's goal is to stimulate the small business community while supporting non-profits such as March of Dimes.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

March of Dimes is the first nonprofit to join Giftbar in their "Cards for Causes" charity fundraising platform. Giftbar launched this new website in which each gift card sold through March 31, 2020, five percent of the purchase price with a minimum guarantee of $50,000 will go to March of Dimes.*

"We are more than thrilled to partner with March of Dimes and bring a charitable element to our business. They are an incredible nonprofit to be working with!" says Alex Minicucci, owner of Giftbar.

Individuals who wish to participate can send a customized and personal digital gift. Purchasers can design the card, upload a video or picture, and leave a custom message all while supporting March of Dimes and small businesses on the website.

"We're grateful to Giftbar for supporting the work of March of Dimes," said Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer David Hampton. "This campaign will go a long way to help us improve health outcomes and pave a healthier future for moms and babies."

To support March of Dimes, individuals can go to www.cardsformarchofdimes.com. Purchasers will be able to join in the fight for the health of all moms and babies.

About Giftbar:

Giftbar hosts a gift card marketplace that features the best small businesses in your area. Visit www.giftbar.com for more information.

About March of Dimes:

*March of Dimes does not endorse any specific products, services or brands.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

