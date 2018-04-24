March of Dimes Commends New Postpartum Care Guidelines From ACOG

Women may be vulnerable to a range of health risks in the days and weeks after giving birth. These include not only physical conditions like high blood pressure but also postpartum depression and relapse of substance use. In recent months, media reports have highlighted numerous tragic cases in which new mothers died of preventable and treatable conditions after childbirth. March of Dimes applauds the new ACOG recommendations for urging postpartum care to begin very soon after birth and to continue as frequently as needed, replacing the current recommendation for a single postpartum visit sometime within 60 days after giving birth.

March of Dimes looks forward to working with ACOG and other partners to ensure the rapid adoption and implementation of these guidelines by providers, insurers, quality measurement programs, and many others. If followed widely, these guidelines have the potential to dramatically improve women's health.

