March of Dimes 'Step Up Challenge' Aims to Raise Critical Funds for March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As maternal and infant health supporters across the country rally together for March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™, March of Dimes today announced a new Step Up Challenge to help the organization reach 500 million steps in honor of the nearly 500,000 babies born preterm or with birth defects each year. The Step Up Challenge includes a series of virtual events –beginning with Black Maternal Health Week and running through Father's Day – during which participants will help raise critical funds to advance the organization's life-saving research, programs and educational initiatives. To support the effort, March of Dimes launched the March of Dimes Charity Cloud app where users can set up and track their steps, as well as their fundraising goals.

In addition to supporting the mission of March of Dimes, March for Babies participants will honor motherhood, babies and families through a variety of team building activities with their colleagues, families or friends. March of Dimes also released a new video featuring Celebrity Advocates Ally Brooke, Porsha Williams and Tatyana Ali, March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart as well as valued volunteer leaders and families to raise awareness of this year's campaign.

"The Step Up Challenge is an exciting and easy way for all of us to do our part to make America a more equitable place that allows every mom and baby to have a healthy start," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "We're grateful to all our supporters who have already stepped up and encourage those who haven't to download the app today and get started. Together, I know we can reach 500 million steps!"

How to Join the Step Up Challenge:

Go to marchforbabies.org or your favorite app store to download the March of Dimes Charity Cloud app Set up your step and fundraising goal #marchforbabies Get moving! Take steps and invite family, friends and co-workers to join you. You can dance your steps, run your steps, walk your steps or even roll.

After joining the challenge, look for different ways to engage in our mission and support moms and babies now through June. Whether it's advocating for health equity, volunteering in your local community or lifting up stories of those impacted by our mission, March of Dimes has a variety ways for you to engage.

March for Babies Step Up Challenge Activities:

Black Maternal Health Week ( April 11-17 ) – help close the health equity gap by calling for #BlanketChange and demanding policy actions moms and babies need right now

National Volunteer Week ( April 18-24 ) – celebrate the incredible volunteers who share their time, talent and treasure for moms and babies using #NationalVolunteerWeek

National Superhero Week ( April 26-30 ) – capture images and video of children ages 1-10 taking part in the March of Dimes Superhero Sprint #marchforbabies

It Starts With Mom ( April 27-May 9 ) – lift up and recognize moms for all they do as we get ready to celebrate Mother's Day using #ItStartsWithMom

Why I March ( May 10-31 ) – share images and stories on "Why I March" and tell us your #UnspokenStories of pregnancy, parenthood and loss that are often unshared

Pride Month ( June 1-30 ) – show your support and celebrate LGBTQIA+ families with us

Father's Day ( June 20 ) – show your support and honor #HeroDads within our community

"The pandemic has compounded the health inequities facing our nation's moms and babies, giving a new urgency to the work we do and the significance of this movement," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Scientific Officer at March of Dimes. "We are redoubling our fight for all pregnant people, parents and babies, ensuring everyone has the opportunity for optimal maternal and birth outcomes and no one is left behind."

March of Dimes thanks its national partners, HCA Healthcare and Reckitt, both longtime supporters in our fight for the health of all moms and babies. Check out our latest PSA, "Seen", which shares moments of the collective experience of motherhood and urges viewers to take action on behalf of moms and babies. Our social media press kit also provides information on March for Babies to help rally public support. For more information on March for Babies, including how to sign up and start a team or download the app or visit marchforbabies.org.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every mom and baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we're there for every family—those who had first-hand hardships, those celebrating their health and those just trying to start their families. For more information go to marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org, and visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marchofdimes.org

