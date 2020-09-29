March On Washington Film Festival Extends Access To Oct 4; Attracts Global Audience With First-Ever All-Virtual Lineup

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night marked the conclusion of the eighth annual March on Washington Film Festival , which was the first in the festival's history to be held entirely online. The weeklong festival, which extended access to its films and content through Sunday, October 4, sold nearly 4,000 tickets in 45 states, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, India, Slovenia, and South Korea, screened highly acclaimed films and featured vibrant panel discussions with actress Yara Shahidi, award-winning filmmaker Yoruba Richen, The Root editor-in-chief Danielle Belton, and other notable influencers and thought leaders. The festival also featured one-of-a-kind highlights, including a modern reimagining of the historic 1965 debate between James Baldwin and William F. Buckley and a four-part short film series on How to Heal Oppressions. You can watch all of the engaging conversations for free here .

"This year, even as the festival adapted to an unprecedented moment in our nation's history, we've continued to reach viewers and festival goers around the globe," said Isisara Bey, artistic director of the March on Washington Film Festival. "It's a testament to the power that these stories hold, particularly at a time when the history -- and the future -- of our movement feels more urgent than ever. We are incredibly grateful for the panelists, performers, and all of the brilliant storytellers who've helped to make this year's festival our most successful one yet."

Special Encore Gala Presentation

The festival also paid tribute to modern-day civil rights icons at its awards gala. Late Congressman John Lewis received the Lifetime Legacy Award, which was renamed in his honor, and was recognized with a special musical rendition of "Amazing Grace" by country artist Jamey Johnson, guitarist Robert Randolph, blues musician Keb' Mo' and gospel singer Angie Primm. Jazz harmonicist Frederic Yonnet performed "Georgia" in honor of the late congressman and Alvin Ailey choreographer Jamar Roberts also performed a dance tribute to him with an original work titled "In Memory." Southern Poverty Law Center president Margaret Huang and Congresswoman Maxine Waters both received the March On award for their trailblazing work for civil rights.

The festival will stream the awards gala on Facebook Live in a special encore presentation for the public with remarks from The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart, MSNBC host Joy Reid, RFK Human Rights president Kerry Kennedy, and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, on Tuesday, September 29 at 7:00 PM ET. Those interested in viewing can access the gala here .

MoWFF Gives Back

In addition to screening popular films like "All In: The Fight for Democracy" and "The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show," the festival announced the winners of its Student and Emerging Filmmaker Competition, as part of its ongoing commitment to civil rights education. MoWFF received nearly 100 submissions from all over the globe.

Winning Student Filmmakers:

Grand Prize for Documentary: THE FIRST by Mohammed Saffouri

Grand Prize for Narrative: HOME by Adewale Olukayode

Runner Up for Documentary: FEMINISM: THE FIFTH WAVE, by Molly E. Smith

Runner Up for Narrative: PURPLE DICTATORSHIP by Matheus Moura

Winning Emerging Filmmakers:

Grand Prize for Documentary: LUPITA by Monica Wise Robles

Grand Prize for Narrative: T by Keisha Rae Witherspoon

Runner Up for Documentary: WELCOME STRANGERS by Dia Sokol Savage

Runner Up for Narrative: AN ACT OF TERROR by Ashley Paige Brim

You can watch these films and more here with a pass. In addition to the competition, the festival offered Reel Empowerment Lab virtual workshops , a two-day series of masterclasses, workshops and discussions by industry experts about their careers in film, entertainment, journalism, and more.

"As our nation continues to topple Confederate monuments and correct its history, we must ask ourselves what we're putting in their place," said Robert Raben, founder of the March on Washington Film Festival. "For eight years, the March on Washington Film Festival has made sure that the rich, untold stories from the civil rights movement are not forgotten and remain a part of our collective memory. This year's festival yielded powerful stories, discussions, and performances to recast our nation's history and lift up the heroes of the struggle for civil rights. And as we look to next year's festival, we will continue to use these stories to educate and inspire."

Founded in 2013 on the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, the March on Washington Film Festival (MOWFF) is a civil rights and social justice legacy project. This annual storytelling experience focuses on reclaiming the narrative of the untold events and unsung heroes of the American civil rights movement and inspiring renewed passion for activism. By leveraging the power of film, music, scholarship, and the arts, the Film Festival shares these important and influential stories to connect the past, present and future in the fight toward social change in America and throughout the world today. www.mowff.org

