March Sales Uptick Closes Out Strong First Quarter, Edmunds Forecasts

"Healthy first-quarter numbers indicate the industry is on solid ground, but that doesn't mean we can expect another banner year for new car sales," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds executive director of industry analysis. "Though March tends to be a prognosticator for the year as a whole, if automakers remain disciplined with incentives and further rein in spending, we could potentially see sales start to tumble in the high-volume summer months when shoppers aren't seeing the deals they are looking for."



SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER Sales

Volume March 2018

Forecast March

2017 February

2018 Change from

March 2017 Change from

February 2018 GM 265,570 256,224 220,905 3.6% 20.2% Ford 241,438 234,895 193,362 2.8% 24.9% Toyota 225,727 215,224 182,195 4.9% 23.9% Fiat Chrysler 196,477 190,254 165,903 3.3% 18.4% Nissan 167,596 168,832 129,930 -0.7% 29.0% Honda 142,552 137,227 115,557 3.9% 23.4% Hyundai/Kia 109,891 118,694 86,767 -7.4% 26.7% VW/Audi 52,044 46,340 42,111 12.3% 23.6% Industry 1,597,256 1,549,991 1,296,840 3.0% 23.2% *NOTE: March 2018 had 28 selling days, March 2017 had 27, and February 2018 had 24.

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 13.3 million vehicles in March 2018, with fleet transactions accounting for 21.4 percent of total sales. An estimated 3.7 million used vehicles will be sold in March 2018, for a SAAR of 39.3 million (compared to 3.5 million — or a SAAR of 39.1 million — in February).



MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER Market

Share March 2018

Forecast March

2017 February

2018 Change from

March 2017 Change from

February 2018 GM 16.6% 16.5% 17.0% 0.1% -0.4% Ford 15.1% 15.2% 14.9% 0.0% 0.2% Toyota 14.1% 13.9% 14.0% 0.2% 0.1% Fiat Chrysler 12.3% 12.3% 12.8% 0.0% -0.5% Nissan 10.5% 10.9% 10.0% -0.4% 0.5% Honda 8.9% 8.9% 8.9% 0.1% 0.0% Hyundai/Kia 6.9% 7.7% 6.7% -0.8% 0.2% VW/Audi 3.3% 3.0% 3.2% 0.3% 0.0%

More insight into recent auto industry trends can be found in the Edmunds Industry Center at http://www.edmunds.com/industry-center/.

