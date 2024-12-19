Marchesi Frescobaldi Presents a new Augmented Reality Experience based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

The Tuscan company Marchesi Frescobaldi is continuing its digital expansion journey by transforming its wine labels into an interactive experience.

FLORENCE, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A company deeply rooted in history and tradition, Marchesi Frescobaldi, also has its eyes on the future, positioning the nine magnificent estates, and a 700-year winemaking legacy, in a revolutionary way, with ongoing investments in cutting-edge digital technologies.

Innovation meets tradition with Marchesi Frescobaldi's new Augmented Reality project, developed in collaboration with AQuest, a Creative Production & Technology Company, partner of Ogilvy. Through this initiative, Frescobaldi allows its wine labels to speak for themselves, offering an interactive and immersive experience. Using artificial intelligence, the system recognizes labels and opens a digital gateway, inviting consumers to explore the Frescobaldi estates and their exceptional wines. This journey delves into the production process and the rich history that makes each bottle truly unique.

By simply scanning a QR Code on the back label of the bottle, consumers can explore the Tuscan landscapes, discover the history of the estates and learn about each wine's unique characteristics, including details on climate, winemaking, maturation, and organoleptic notes. As Fabrizio Dosi, CEO of Frescobaldi Group, says: "This project opens up new opportunities to integrate Artificial Intelligence and winemaking traditions, two worlds that have never been so close, offering memorable experiences to our consumers."

"In addition to serving as a powerful business tool for the sales team," Dosi continues, "the project has a strong educational focus, providing our consumers with insights into the rich history and defining characteristics of Frescobaldi wines."

The Frescobaldi AR project, launched in 2019, is constantly evolving. It started with 360° videos designed for VR headsets and has now developed into a full Augmented Reality experience, accessible directly from mobile devices. Demonstrating its versatility, this tool has been used in multiple contexts, including commercial presentations, international trade fairs, exclusive events, and company training programs. As Van Hong Doan, E-Commerce & Digital Manager of Frescobaldi explains: "By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning models, Artificial Intelligence has enabled the digitization of over 50 labels, making each bottle a gateway to a unique immersive experience."

FRESCOBALDI

The Group, owned by the Frescobaldi family, boasts seven centuries of history and 1,500 hectares of vineyards.

The mission of Marchesi Frescobaldi is to understand and promote unique terroirs, presenting them as an integral part of Tuscany's identity. The family's thousand-year history represents a unique and irreplaceable wealth of knowledge and traditions. Frescobaldi embodies the essence of Tuscany, showcasing its extraordinary aptitude for viticulture and the remarkable diversity of its growing areas. The nine estates of Marchesi Frescobaldi are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano) and Gorgona. Located in areas of Tuscany that are particularly suited to the production of fine wines (DOC, DOCG and IGT), the estates differ in terrain, environment and history. In addition to these lands are the Estates of Bolgheri Ornellaia and Masseto, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, Domaine Roy & Fils in Oregon and Attems in Collio.

AQuest

Partner of the WPP group since 2019 and of the international Ogilvy network since 2022, AQuest combines creativity and technology to create digital experiences that resonate with people's hearts, positioning itself as Italy's most awarded company in the digital arena.

Marchesi Frescobaldi