Marchesi Frescobaldi Releases New Vintages of Alìe and Massovivo

Alìe 2025 and Massovivo 2025 Debut in International Markets, Bottled with the Signature Freshness of Maremma's Coastal Terroir

MAREMMA, Italy, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marchesi Frescobaldi announced the release of the newest vintages of Alìe and Massovivo, now available in international markets. Sourced from the distinctive and coastal vineyards of Tenuta Ammiraglia, the new vintage reflects the estate's hallmark elegance, freshness, and aromatic precision.

Located in the heart of Maremma and designed by architects Piero Sartogo, Tenuta Ammiraglia blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. The estate is defined by its striking natural beauty, with vineyards stretching toward the Tyrrhenian Sea and benefiting from cooling breezes and abundant light. This coastal environment helps preserve the grapes' natural acidity while enhancing their aromatic expression, resulting in wines that are lively, elegant, and refined.

In the area, the 2025 growing season will be remembered for its balance and overall quality. Winter was mild, with no harsh temperatures, and marked by good rainfall. This continued through spring, helping to replenish water reserves and ensuring an even, uniform budbreak across the vineyards. Summer brought warmer conditions, particularly in June and July, which supported steady ripening and the development of expressive aromas. In September, additional rainfall cooled the vineyards and moderated temperatures, helping to preserve freshness and maintain the Mediterranean character and natural salinity that define the wines.

Alìe, an elegant rosé with subtle pale pink hues, was named for the graceful and beautiful sea nymph from Greek mythology. The 2025 vintage of this delicate blend of Syrah and Vermentino is a beautiful expression of coastal finesse. Grapes were harvested quickly and handled gently in an oxygen-free environment to preserve their natural color and primary aromas. This careful vinification, followed by maturation on fine lees in stainless steel, has resulted in a wine that is persuasive and charming, embodying the elegant Maremma character.

The wine shows a gorgeous pale pink hue, subtly tinged with peach. The nose is highly complex, weaving together vibrant notes of citrus and grapefruit with delicate hints of rose and peony. A savory freshness defines the palate, beautifully complementing the aromatic profile of Mediterranean herbs and a subtle taste of sea spray.

Named after the massive yellow rocks found on the Tenuta Ammiraglia estate, Massovivo is a straw-colored Vermentino with a distinct mineral taste. The result of the unique terroir and meticulous cellar work, the 2025 vintage is characterized by a savory, fresh profile. After a gentle pressing, the musts were statically decanted under cold conditions to refine the wine's elegance.

The final maturation on its fine lees in stainless steel allows the wine to retain its bright, lively character through the finish.

Massovivo 2025 presents a brilliant, bright straw yellow color. Its bouquet opens with lively floral and fruity aromas, notably citrus and ripe, white-fleshed fruit, followed by the delicate persistence of sea spray and Mediterranean herbs. The wine is crisp, mineral-driven and perfectly balanced, carrying its distinct, lively character through the finish.

Press Assets

Alìe Vintage Sheet HERE

Alìe Bottle Shot HERE

Massovivo Vintage Sheet HERE

Massovivo Bottle Shot HERE

MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI

Marchesi Frescobaldi's mission is to understand and promote distinctive terroirs, contributing to their becoming inseparable components of the culture of Toscana. The thousand years of Frescobaldi family history constitute an unmatchable treasure of experience, knowledge, and traditions that have made it the embodiment of Toscana's very soul, and the visible expression of its extraordinary vocation for viticulture and of the fascinating variety of its production areas. Marchesi Frescobaldi's nine wine estates are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano), and Gorgona. Located in growing areas of Tuscany long famed for production of extremely high-quality DOC, DOCG, and IGT wines, each estate stands out for its individual soils, environment, and history; Ornellaia and Masseto in Bolgheri, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, Domaine Roy & Fils in Oregon and Attems in the Collio are the four other estates of the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group.

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SOURCE Marchesi Frescobaldi