Marching Bands Nationwide Joining Summer Step-Off on Make Music Day

"Earthgroove" by composer Randall Standridge to premiere in all 50 states on June 21, in partnership with NFHS, MakeMusic Inc, and the NAMM Foundation

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make Music Day , the worldwide festival of making music held annually on the summer solstice, will feature a nationwide marching band initiative for the first time at this year's celebration, taking place on Friday, June 21, 2024.

On that day, in a collaboration led by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), music technology company MakeMusic Inc, and the NAMM Foundation, school and community bands across all 50 states will premiere Earthgroove by renowned composer Randall Standridge in free, public concerts. In the spirit of Make Music Day, the piece is uniquely inclusive, with optional parts to accommodate any kind of school musician. The music will be provided to each participating band at no cost, available as a PDF download or in the MakeMusic Cloud platform.

Over 3,000 marching bands participated in Together As One, a national collaboration in 2020 between NFHS and MakeMusic Inc, and thousands are expected to join Make Music Day this year. Band registration is now open at artsadvocacy.nfhs.org/make-music-day, with the sheet music available starting today for musicians to begin practicing.

"When I was asked to create this piece for Make Music Day, I was delighted to agree to the project," said Randall Standridge. "The resultant work, Earthgroove, was inspired by the music and the message of the late Maurice White, who was one of the lead singers of the famous band, Earth, Wind, and Fire. His message of love, community, and peace was always paired with the band's signature groove and rhythm. I thought this was a great way to honor a true music legend, and symbolize the purpose of bringing the larger music community together on Make Music Day."

"The NFHS is thrilled to be part of the Make Music Day project," said James Weaver, Director of Performing Arts and Sports for the National Federation of State High School Associations. "This initiative aligns with our commitment to musical diversity and creativity, providing an exciting opportunity for music ensembles of all levels to participate in a worldwide event. The collaboration underscores NFHS's dedication to enriching the musical experience for school musicians by making performance opportunities accessible and fostering a community of music lovers and performers."

"We are excited to partner with Make Music Day and the NFHS by providing free access for all to Randall Standridge's inclusive new piece in MakeMusic Cloud," said Tom Gierke, SVP Business Development at MakeMusic, Inc. "With helpful practice tools and rich accompaniment, we hope this will make your preparation for the event more fun and meaningful. MakeMusic Cloud is dedicated to helping musicians refine their craft, and we're honored to help participants around the world create something beautiful together!"

In addition to Earthgroove, the 43rd annual Make Music Day will feature a vast program with over 5,000 live, free music-making events across the United States on Friday, June 21. A full announcement, including additional national and international initiatives, will be made in April.

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21 to coincide with the summer solstice, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique taking place in more than 1,000 cities around the world. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 130 U.S. cities and the entire states of Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, North Carolina, Vermont, and Wisconsin are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of music-making opportunities nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. www.makemusicday.org

About Randall Standridge

Randall Standridge's music is performed internationally. He has had numerous works selected for the J.W. Pepper's editor's choice. His compositions Snake Charmer, Gently Blows the Summer Wind, and Angelic Celebrations have been included in the "Teaching Music Through Performance in Band" series. He has had numerous works performed at the prestigious Midwest Clinic in Chicago, Illinois. The Arkansas State University Wind Ensemble premiered his work Art(isms) at the 2010 CBDNA conference in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and his work Stonewall: 1969 was premiered at the National LGBA conference in 2019. Mr. Standridge is also a contributing composer for Alfred Music's Sound Innovations: Ensemble Development series. His Symphony no.1: A Ghost Story was premiered in 2023. In addition to his career as a composer, Mr. Standridge is the owner and editor of Randall Standridge Music, LLC and Grand Mesa Marching. He is in demand as an arranger/designer for the marching arts. He lives in Jonesboro, Arkansas with his husband. randallstandridge.com

About the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)

The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. Since 1920, the NFHS has led the development of education-based interscholastic sports and performing arts activities that help students succeed in their lives. Through its 51 member state associations (including Washington, D.C.), the NFHS reaches more than 19,500 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs. As the recognized national authority on interscholastic activity programs, the NFHS conducts national meetings; sanctions interstate events; offers online publications and services for high school coaches and officials; sponsors professional organizations for high school coaches, officials, speech and debate coaches, and music adjudicators; serves as the national source for interscholastic coach training; and serves as a national information resource of interscholastic athletics and activities. www.nfhs.org

About MakeMusic Inc.

MakeMusic, Inc., is a world leader in music technology. Our integrated products include MakeMusic Cloud, formerly SmartMusic, an interactive practice application featuring the world's largest online sheet music library; Finale, the world's best-selling music notation software; and Garritan, the leading provider of quality virtual software instruments. www.makemusic.com

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 members around the world. The NAMM Foundation works to advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. www.nammfoundation.org .

