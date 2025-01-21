MARCHON EYEWEAR AND KENDRA SCOTT SIGN EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR EYEWEAR

NEW YORK, NY and AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses, and Kendra Scott, the celebrated lifestyle brand known for its design, material innovation, and founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," announced that they have entered an exclusive, long-term licensing agreement.

New sun and optical styles designed under this partnership, the first-ever Kendra Scott eyewear collection, will be available in the United States starting September 2025. Eyewear will incorporate the brand's iconic, signature design elements, dynamic colors, and unique use of shapes and materials. Customers can expect to see classic, feminine eyewear styles to complement the brand's recognizable jewelry and accessories.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kendra Scott into our world-class portfolio of brands, a truly remarkable brand known for iconic jewelry designs, but also their philosophy and commitment to giving back," said Thomas Burkhardt, President, Marchon Eyewear, Inc. "We are very proud to announce this partnership, and we are confident the brand's expansion into eyewear will be a great success for many years to come."

"As we continue to expand into the lifestyle category, we're excited to partner with Marchon Eyewear to launch the Kendra Scott eyewear collection. With their expertise in quality and an established distribution network, Marchon is the perfect partner as we venture into this new space," said Tom Nolan, Chief Executive Officer of Kendra Scott.

Kendra Scott eyewear will be sold through select optical retailers, department stores, Kendra Scott retail stores, and online at www.kendrascott.com.

About Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses. The company markets its products under prestigious brand names including: Calvin Klein, Canada Goose, Columbia, Converse, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dragon, FERRAGAMO, Flexon, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Liu Jo, Longchamp, Marchon NYC, Nautica, Nike, Nine West, Pure, Reserva, Skaga, Victoria Beckham and ZEISS. Marchon Eyewear distributes its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors, serving over 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries. Marchon Eyewear is a VSP Vision™ company, which is focused on its purpose of empowering human potential through sight and connecting its more than 85 million members to affordable, accessible, high quality eye care and eyewear. Marchon Eyewear has a proud history of commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives – EYES ON TOMORROW™ For more information, visit www.marchon.com and follow @marchoneyewear.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, fragrance, home accessories, a men's collection, and a western-inspired line, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $70M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 140+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 3,200 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

