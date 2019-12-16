Marci Stanage of Southern California Partnership for Jobs Named Co-Chair of the BizFed Water Committee

ARTESIA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marci Stanage of Southern California Partnership for Jobs (SCPFJ) has been nominated to serve as the BizFed Co-Chair for water for the coming year.

Stanage will officially take this post at the 12th Anniversary BizFed Board Meeting and Officer Installation on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Stanage currently serves as Water and Environmental specialist for the Southern California Partnership for jobs and is in charge off all water-related issues and legislation.

300+ BizFed Board member voted for Stanage unanimously for this Co-Chairmanship.

"I consider this award a testament to the hard work and stellar reputation of SCPFJ," said Stanage. "I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment on behalf of SCPFJ."

BizFed is a massive, diverse grassroots alliance that unites and amplifies the voice of business. Established in 2008, BizFed seeks to present a strong, unified voice for business here in Southern California.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PARTNERSHIP FOR JOBS

The Southern California Partnership for Jobs, (SCPFJ) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Artesia, California – SCPFJ is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding and to enhance the regions' workforce development while creating career construction jobs.

To learn more about the Southern California Partnership for Jobs please visit www.rebuildsocal.org.

