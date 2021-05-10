Marcia Dempster of Keeper Security Honored as one of CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , provider of the highly rated and industry leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has selected Marcia Dempster, Senior Director of Channel Sales at Keeper Security, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

"It's an honor to be recognized among such an admirable group of women," said Marcia Dempster. "The past year has tested the limits of IT companies worldwide, and it's wonderful to see the achievements and tireless efforts of all the women who continued to champion industry innovation being acknowledged."

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Marcia Dempster is a mainstay in Keeper's continued business growth, helping onboard partners and delivering technical, sales and enablement training. Within her role, Marcia identifies, recruits and onboards new channel partners and carefully maintains these relationships on a day-to-day basis. She ensures partners have the tools they need to more deeply understand and engage with Keeper's solutions, market position and selling strategies. In addition to supporting Keeper's channel program, in 2021, Marcia reprised her role as Co-chair of Events at Cloud Girls, a not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

