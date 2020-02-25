Marcia Grana Pifferrer's New Book "Dimensiones De La Vida," An Enchanting Collection Of Poetry And Prose That Bring Definition To Life's Multifaceted Nature

Marcia said this about her book: "I hope that this book of poems and phrases is of reflection and satisfaction that leads to a mystical feeling with its interpretation. I reached the most remote places with every expression and feeling that I have dedicated. It reaches the heart of each reader and is useful in their lives—that they set an example and give complicity to achieve in them a solid example of what they want to express in each writing. It is pleasant and comfortable for the emotions that arise from our deepest feelings. Thank you for wanting to participate in my feelings."

Published by Page Publishing, Marcia Grana Pifferrer's new book Dimensiones de la Vida will enlighten readers with perspectives that contain pearls of wisdom relating to life and human thoughts and feelings.

Consumers who wish to partake of this book's journey to unravel the deepest desires of the heart and mind can purchase Dimensiones de la Vida in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

