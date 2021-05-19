Marcial's new book Condenado a Morir en Libertad, a riveting tale about a condemned man's redeeming journey from damnation and toil

Marcial said this about her book: "Marcial is sentenced to the death penalty for multiple murders, aggravated by cannibalism, by eating part of the face and chest of one of his victims. His state of unconsciousness, produced by the ingestion of a drug, is the trigger that shows the difference between the normal unconsciousness in which most of humanity lives, with respect to the unconsciousness due to the effect of drugs that potentiate the beast into which he becomes the person, when his soul forgets definitively what he is, to fall into the delusions of the ego as happens in almost all of people's lives, which leads them to seek happiness in what is obtained or in what it does.

Man is a spiritual being, endowed with soul and body. When the soul remains immobile, it deteriorates; like water that being a symbol of purity and a source of life, stagnant rots and becomes a source of contagion and death. The soul that does not choose the spirit within each one in which he lives goes straight to death, dragging everything he encounters in his path, including the beings he claims to love. However, there is always hope; and this is what happens with Marcial, who walks to death but who, in the end, manages to head down the path to truth."

Published by Page Publishing, Marcial's new book Condenado a Morir en Libertad follows the redeeming moments of a man condemned for a horrendous crime that challenges his being and spiritual fortitude.

Consumers who wish to venture into a thought-provoking adventure toward discovering the essence of humanity, the soul, and the truth can purchase Condenado a Morir en Libertad in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

