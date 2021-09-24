Marcial's new book "El Mendigo" brings a great pursuit for purpose with faith in one's own strength and spirit.

Marcial shares, "The great Cathedral represents an empty temple, in which the message that comes as a gift of Grace, is condemned to be lost in the oblivion of minds that contain, in themselves, a light, an open door to escape inaction and of death and who decide to walk in complete darkness.

David the Beggar is a character who is born and dies in Damián's imagination, as the lucid part of himself, carrying a message that comes from his own Inner Being, through a legacy that remains untouchable, which is the way to truth, the path to become, as he says, extraterrestrial, giving up a piece of land to win the whole world, shedding idols to gain divine life.

Life presents itself with mysterious events, miraculous events that come disguised as coincidences, which induce us to ignore causality which, if we were attentive, would allow us to see that the only cause of everything has already given us the truth, depositing it in our souls, that they are debated in the midst of situations that we believe are coincidences.

It takes seven long years, in which he witnesses human calamities, which parade one after another, through the portico of that place where the Divinity is sought, knowing that they will not find, absolutely, nothing, because simply and simply you cannot find outside what you already have inside, what you already are.

David and Damián, together, as the One they are, discover the secrets of a message that traces the way for them, as illegal migrants, to stop being persecuted in the same place they decided to live and, above all, to realize of his inner strength, that irrepressible power that some call spirit, which is activated, ignited and potentiated when two are in agreement, allowing an infinite superior power to manifest itself, which has different ways of reaching its children.

Our characters manage to obtain the legal status to stay and walk, freely, anywhere in the world on Earth that belongs to our ancestors and in the case of America, to the first inhabitants who came from Africa.

The little gift that is offered to you in this book can activate a light that is turned on from within, which can become the motivation for you to cross the door that leads you to become a free man, wherever you are. is found."

Published by Page Publishing, Marcial's is an enthralling account that is shared to open the eyes of readers, remind them that they are of worth, and that their purpose is out there waiting to be fulfilled.

Through this eventful life of individuals ever-willing to make sense of their life's mysteries, readers will find how great it is to finally attain triumph and freedom amidst challenges.

Readers who wish to experience this excellent work can purchase "El Mendigo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

