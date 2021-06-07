Marco Antonio Solís To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day Weekend With His Only Two U.S. Solo Shows This Year

Held year after year in the Entertainment Capital of the World, Mexican Independence Day brings people together from around the globe, allowing them to share unique experiences through a variety of memorable festivities, such as concerts, parties, and special events.

El Buki's shows will instill a renewed sense of hope and comfort within his devoted fans, who are eager to enjoy his spectacular, emotion-filled performances and take part in the excitement of this unparalleled weekend-long celebration along with their idol once again. Never failing to deliver pure magic on stage, Solís' upcoming tribute to his beloved Mexico promises to create a scintillating atmosphere for his audience to not only honor the country's independence.

An artist fan club pre-sale is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers will have access to a pre-sale running from Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 10 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $99, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Earth, Wind & Fire, Styx, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.