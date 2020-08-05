Marco Damiani, CEO Of AHRC New York City Sees Progress With ADA, But More To Be Done

"There's no reason why people with disabilities can't work," said Damiani, referring to the ADA, the landmark civil rights legislation which recently celebrated its 30 anniversary. "We've made a lot of progress. But there's much more to be done."

"Twenty-five to 30 years ago jobs were offered to people with disabilities for charitable purposes," he said. "We don't want and people with disabilities don't deserve token employment. They add tremendous value to the workforce."

During his discussion with host Bob Salter, Damiani called AHRC New York City's Direct Support Professionals, who help individuals with I/DD realize their potential, the organization's "most valuable asset." "They work very hard to promote social justice," he said. "They are really stepping up to make sure people with disabilities are actively engaged in activities and learning new things."

AHRC New York City recently celebrated its 71st anniversary and dedicated its virtual journal in honor of its entire front-line staff. Recalling founder Anne Greenberg as a "social justice warrior," Damiani described her brief classified ad in the New York Post -- for mothers interested in forming a nursery for children with disabilities -- as the beginning of the organization. Greenberg established the roots for AHRC New York City, which today is among the nation's largest nonprofits supporting children and adults with I/DD.

Marco Damiani is CEO of AHRC New York City and a member of Mayor Bill de Blasio's Non-Profit and Social Services Sector Advisory Council. His career spans more than 40 years in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities.

