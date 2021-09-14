Marco Experiences Is Redefining "Work Events" for Companies Like Gusto, Figma, Checkr, Glossier, and Hundreds of Others

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class organizations across the country have turned to Marco Experiences to keep employees engaged and culture thriving while working remotely via premium virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences. 250+ companies have booked over 700 experiences with Marco Experiences in the last year, and the company has managed to maintain a Net Promoter Score of +68.

Marco Experiences

An increasing number of teams are now at least partially distributed—and expect to stay that way. New strategies are necessary to build company culture and community, which are essential for organizational cohesion, employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention. Marco Experiences is bringing teams together through extraordinary experiences no matter where they are—remote, in-person, or a mix.

Marco has curated 100+ unique virtual experiences across categories—food and beverage, arts and crafts, wellness, and more—mixing physical and virtual components together to create something truly immersive and memorable for employees. Think: a box of fresh ingredients shipped to your door prior to a virtual cooking class taught by a Michelin star chef, a morning dance party over Zoom hosted by DAYBREAKER founder Radha Agrawal, or a tie-dying workshop complete with branded swag.

CEO and founder Suman Siva explains: "It became clear during the pandemic that one of the most important groups to bring together is the people we work with and spend 1/3rd of our lives with. As we emerge from the pandemic, the future of work and how we build authentic culture is being redefined. We're excited to play a small part in that by providing a new way to bring teams together through best in class experiences."

In December 2020, Marco Experiences raised its seed round of just under $3M, led by Slow Ventures and Flybridge Partners and contributions from investors including The Community Fund, Jeff Housenbold (former head of consumer tech investing at SoftBank's Vision Fund), James Beshara (former CEO of Tilt, acq'd by Airbnb), and Sonia Nagar (General Partner at the Pritzker Group).

Remote work is a durable trend and traditional in-person event providers are keen to find new sources of income in the midst of continuing shutdowns. Marco has provided a new virtual channel that many providers will continue leveraging even after in-person events come back, because they can earn more from virtual events than physical ones due to increase in scalability, no geo-constraints or space restrictions, and more.

"Marco has been a truly incredible partner, making a serious impact in jump starting an extremely successful transition to virtual experiences. Their team, leadership, and flexibility in this evolving industry has been inspiring.

- Kevin Blake, world-renowned magician, and one of Marco's first hosts.

And for teams that want to connect in-person, Marco has launched In-Person Experiences in New York and San Francisco (more cities coming soon), and Team Retreats at private properties across North America.

"Marco put together a couple recent events for our Summer Analyst program. Big energy vibes, with off the charts company branding. Marco's attention to detail, and frequent communication solidified the epic time we had at these events."

- Ashleigh Charlson, Director, Human Capital, Insight Partners

Marco aims to bring teams together through extraordinary experiences. Learn more about Marco on their website.

