Marco Island Lakeside Inn Approaches 60th Year with a Fresh New Look
Oct 07, 2019, 10:58 ET
MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearing its 60th anniversary of delighting guests, Marco Island Lakeside Inn today unveiled a new brand identity that brings modern appeal to its storied history.
The Inn first opened its doors in 1960, offering a peaceful oasis beside the island's only freshwater lake. New two-room villas opened earlier this year, across the street from the main property. Now, the Inn has a new logo, property signage and a revamped website to help guests plan the perfect getaway.
"We're excited to have a visual and digital identity that reflects Lakeside's distinct appeal," said general manager Anthony Flatt. "Just by browsing the new website, you can see why guests love spending time with us all year long."
Only 30 minutes from Naples, Marco Island Lakeside Inn makes it easy for guests to experience several beaches, natural wonders, water adventures and more. On-site, guests enjoy an abundance of amenities to maximize their comfort and relaxation, along with custom recommendations from a staff of knowledgeable locals.
Marco Island Lakeside Inn is part of the Beachtree Properties family of boutique hotels in sought-after destinations across the U.S. Each property is distinguished by geographic location, regional décor and access to popular local attractions, state and national parks, recreational options and entertainment.
About Beachtree Properties
Beachtree Properties specializes in personalized guest stays at several leisure vacation destinations across the United States, including Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Moloka'i, Hawaii, South Lake Tahoe, California, Marco Island, Florida and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. The collection of inns and small hotels provides travelers unique experiences. Our management values local character, recognizes the individuality of each property and ensures well-appointed accommodations, quality amenities and friendly staff in convenient locations and relaxed atmospheres. For more information, please visit BeachtreeProperties.com.
