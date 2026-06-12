Marco Pharma International appears on the Enterprise Podcast Network

Director of Operations Isaac Conyers IV discusses the company's practitioner-focused model and 35-year history

ROSEBURG, Ore., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Pharma International, a family-owned distributor of German biological medicines, has been featured on Enterprise Radio, a business podcast produced by the Enterprise Podcast Network. The appearance coincides with the company's 35th anniversary, marking three and a half decades since Dr. Andreas Marx founded the business in 1991. Director of Operations Isaac Conyers IV spoke with host Eric Dye about the history behind the company and the principles that have guided it since the beginning.

The episode, titled "How Marco Pharma International Turned Principle Into a 35-Year Business Strategy," covers the decisions behind Marco Pharma's practitioner-exclusive distribution model and how the company has maintained its standards over three decades in the natural health industry.

Topics discussed include:

The reasoning behind the company's decision to remain small and work exclusively through qualified healthcare practitioners

How Marco Pharma approaches competition in the natural health market

The challenges of preserving a business's founding values across generations

The core principle established when Dr. Andreas Marx founded the company in 1991 that continues to inform operations today

Balancing a commitment to standards with the practical demands of running a business

On building a reputation over the long term, Conyers said: "Build your reputation on the thing you refuse to compromise on, not the thing you're best at marketing. Anyone can out-spend you, out-advertise you, and out-shout you. Nobody can out-principle you if you've held the line long enough."

Listen to the full episode at the Enterprise Podcast Network: https://epodcastnetwork.com/how-marco-pharma-international-turned-principle-into-a-35-year-business-strategy/

About Marco Pharma International

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Roseburg, Oregon, Marco Pharma International is a leading U.S. importer and distributor of pharmaceutical-grade German biological medicines, herbal extracts, homeopathic remedies, and ionized trace minerals. MPI works exclusively with licensed healthcare practitioners, supplying products sourced from 15 carefully selected manufacturers worldwide. Marco Pharma International remains independently and family-connected, dedicated to its founding mission of bringing the best of German biological medicine to American patients. For more information, visit shop.marcopharma.com.

Website: shop.marcopharma.com

SOURCE Marco Pharma International